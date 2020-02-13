Syeda Shehla Raza present the shield to Syed Turab Shah

Chief Guest Syeda Shehla Raza Minister for Women Development, Mr. Abdul Majeed Abdani Chairman ABDANI Foundation & IQRA Trust & Mr. Kaukab Iqbal Chairman Consumers Association of Pakistan presenting the shield to Syed Turab Shah Director Sales & Marketing Daily Ausaf / Founder President USPAK-TDC as a Guest of High Protocol in Grand Award Distribution Event at Arts Council Karachi.
