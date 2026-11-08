Syed Kamal Shah A Legacy of Integrity, Courage and Dedicated Public Service

Kamal Shah A tribute to former IGP Syed Kamal Shah and his distinguished public service career.

A tribute to the former Inspector General of Police, who led police forces in three provinces and served as Pakistan’s Federal Secretary for Interior

By Pir Haroon Shah

In Pakistan’s police and civil administration, Syed Kamal Shah (Sitara-e-Shujaat, PSP) is remembered as a principled officer known for integrity, courage and dedication to duty. His professional career reflects a commitment to public service and institutional responsibility.

Belonging to a respected Syed family from the historic city of Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamal Shah held several important administrative positions. Through his professional abilities, honesty and public-friendly approach, he earned a distinguished place in the country’s law enforcement history.

From the Pakistan Army to the Police Service

Syed Kamal Shah began his professional career in the Pakistan Army, where he rose to the rank of Major. In 1976, during the government of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he transferred from the army to the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

During his police career, he served in several important positions. These included SP Urban Peshawar, SSP Peshawar, DIG Peshawar Range and DIG Special Branch.

One of the defining features of his personality was his direct connection with the public. People who visited his office with complaints generally received an opportunity to meet him. He listened carefully and directed the relevant officials to address their concerns.

A Principled Decision in 1992

An important episode in his career dates back to 1992. At the time, NWFP Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan reportedly expressed his desire to appoint Syed Kamal Shah as Inspector General of Police.

However, Shah respectfully declined the offer. He reportedly explained that he considered himself too junior for such a senior position at that stage of his career. At the time, he was serving as head of the Intelligence Bureau in NWFP.

This decision reflected his respect for seniority, professional ethics and institutional principles.

Leading Police Forces in Three Provinces

Six years later, on March 10, 1997, Syed Kamal Shah became the 16th Inspector General of Police of NWFP. He served in this position until October 26, 1999.

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His tenure ended following the change in government and the establishment of military rule in October 1999.

He subsequently became Inspector General of Police in Balochistan, where he served for approximately two years. Later, the government entrusted him with the leadership of Sindh Police.

Shah thus earned the distinction of heading police forces in three provinces: NWFP, Balochistan and Sindh. This remarkable achievement stands out in the history of the Police Service of Pakistan.

Respect for Seniority and Professional Principles

Another significant episode involved his proposed appointment as Inspector General of Punjab Police.

At the time, Syed Masood Shah was serving as Punjab’s IGP and was senior to him. Syed Kamal Shah reportedly declined the appointment out of respect for his senior colleague and his own professional principles.

His decision to decline important positions on two occasions reflects a career guided not only by ambition, but also by institutional discipline and respect for seniority.

Federal Secretary for Interior

In February 2005, the government appointed Syed Kamal Shah as Federal Secretary for Interior, Pakistan.

This important position placed him at the centre of several sensitive national responsibilities. His work involved internal security, law and order, and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

During former President General Pervez Musharraf’s government, his administrative abilities reportedly received considerable recognition.

An account of a high-level meeting attributes the following remarks to General Musharraf:

“I wish I had three or four more officers like Syed Kamal Shah on my team.”

This reported remark is often cited as recognition of his professional capabilities and dedication.

Retained During a Change of Government

Following the 2008 general elections, Pakistan underwent another political transition. The Pakistan Peoples Party formed the government, and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani became Prime Minister.

Despite the change in government, Syed Kamal Shah retained his position as Federal Secretary for Interior. His continuation in this important role across different political administrations reflected the confidence placed in his administrative experience.

The government also awarded him the Sitara-e-Shujaat in recognition of his courage and services.

Commitment to Society Beyond Retirement

Even after retirement, Syed Kamal Shah remained associated with public welfare, social improvement and efforts to prevent crime.

His family connections also include prominent figures from Pakistan’s military and public life. He was a close associate of former President General Zia-ul-Haq and a close relative of the late General Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, a distinguished military figure.

His son, Hashmat Kamal, is also a member of the Police Service of Pakistan. He serves as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in Punjab, continuing the family’s association with public service and law enforcement.

A Career Defined by Principle and Service

The most remarkable aspect of Syed Kamal Shah’s professional life is not limited to leading police forces in three provinces or serving as Federal Secretary for Interior.

His career also reflects the importance of principles, professional integrity and respect for institutional seniority. On two occasions, he reportedly declined prestigious positions because he believed accepting them would conflict with those principles.

His journey from the Pakistan Army to senior positions in the police service and federal administration offers an example of dedication to public duty.

May Almighty Allah bless Syed Kamal Shah with complete health, strength, honour and dignity. May He grant him a long, prosperous and blessed life. Ameen.

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