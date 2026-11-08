November 8, 2026

Allama Iqbal Inter-School Basketball Tournament Begins Today in Karachi

Web Desk November 8, 2026
School Basketball tournament featuring boys and girls teams at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Karachi.

School Basketball Allama Iqbal Inter-School Basketball Tournament opens at the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Karachi.

The Sir Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal Elanox Trophy Boys and Girls Inter-School Basketball Tournament will begin today at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Burns Road, Karachi.

Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basketball Club are organising the tournament with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA).

The opening ceremony will take place at 3pm, followed by a girls’ match between Ronak-e-Islam School and Indus Academy. Boys’ matches will begin at 9:30am.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Professor Dr Atif Jalib will attend as the chief guest. Babar Hanif will attend as the guest of honour, while Muhammad Yusuf, patron of the KBBA, will preside over the ceremony.

Director Sports for the Commissioner Karachi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and other sports personalities will also attend. Munir Ali Qadri of Quice Beverages is among the expected guests.

Tournament Arrangements Completed

KBBA President Ghulam Abbas Jamal Chaudhry, who is also Director of AirSial, announced the tournament details.

S. Imran Ahmed Appointed Official Spokesperson for SSGC

Tournament Coordinator Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya said organisers had completed all arrangements. He added that four more teams had joined the girls’ event.

Tournament Secretary Asad Ibad Ali, Director Physical Education at PAF College, has completed the distribution of the tournament draws.

Meanwhile, KBBA Secretary Zahid Malik has directed all referees and technical officials to reach the court by 9am.

Sports Personalities Extend Support

Gold medallist and former athlete Naseem Hameed, Sindh Basketball Association Secretary Aamir Sharif, and Sindh Sports Board Secretary Saeed Araien have assured the organising committee of their support.

Other supporters include TMC Chairman Mansoor Sheikh, business leader Haji Abdul Bari, Asif Gulfam, sports patron Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, Abdul Hameed Baloch and Azmatullah Khan.

Several other sports figures and community representatives have also pledged their cooperation to make the tournament successful.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

- Real Madrid players celebrate a 3-0 win over Valencia as the team joins Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid Beat Valencia 3-0 to Join Barcelona at La Liga Summit

Web Desk November 8, 2026
Karachi Basketball team selected for the National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026.

Karachi Announces 12-Member Squad for National A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026

Web Desk November 6, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal football star during his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Five Defining Moments in Portugal’s Colours

Web Desk November 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com