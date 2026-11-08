DG ISPR Engages Students at Lahore Universities, Discusses Regional Security and Peace

DG ISPR discusses regional security and peace with students at Lahore universities.

Students and faculty members discuss Afghanistan, geopolitical developments and the Pakistan Army’s role in regional stability during interactive sessions.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) engaged with students and faculty members during interactive sessions at three leading educational institutions in Lahore.

The DG ISPR visited the University of Lahore, the University of Central Punjab (UCP) and King Edward Medical University (KEMU). The institutions organised special sessions to encourage direct discussions between the military spokesperson and academic communities.

Regional Security and Afghanistan Among Key Topics

During the discussions, participants exchanged views on national and international affairs, regional geopolitical developments and security challenges.

The situation in Afghanistan also featured prominently. Participants discussed the Pakistan Army’s role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Syed Kamal Shah A Legacy of Integrity, Courage and Dedicated Public Service

Students and faculty members openly shared their perspectives and raised questions on various issues. The DG ISPR responded to their queries in detail.

Students Welcome Direct Engagement

Students and faculty members appreciated the initiative to engage directly with academic communities. They also stressed the importance of organising more interactive sessions to promote dialogue and understanding.

The participants paid tribute to the armed forces for their victory in Marka-e-Haq. They also offered prayers for the elevation of ranks of military personnel who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties.

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