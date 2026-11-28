The Sindh government spokesperson urges political leaders to avoid ethnic rhetoric, respect the public mandate and focus on resolving civic issues.

Sukkur Mayor and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh has welcomed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) decision to postpone its November 29 rally.

He praised MQM leader Mustafa Kamal for citing concerns about possible violence and the loss of human lives. Shaikh said public safety must take priority over political and ideological interests.

He added that political activities should promote public service, democratic values and solutions to people’s problems. They should not create fear, tension or confrontation.

However, Shaikh expressed concern over what he described as ethnic rhetoric and references to bloodshed during the rest of MQM’s press conference. He said such statements could undermine peace and social harmony in Sindh.

He stressed that Sindh’s history and traditions promote tolerance, brotherhood and unity. Karachi, he said, remains an integral part of Sindh, and its people share a common identity and future with the rest of the province.

Shaikh Calls for Respect for Democratic Mandate

The mayor urged MQM’s leadership to respect the democratic choices of voters in urban Sindh. He said no single political party could claim to represent the entire urban population without recognising the people’s mandate.

Shaikh acknowledged Mustafa Kamal’s right to express his political ambitions and aspirations. However, he said political leaders should not present their personal ambitions as the collective voice of Sindh’s urban population.

He also responded to MQM’s criticism of the census and provincial administration. Shaikh noted that the census authority operates under the Federal Government’s administrative framework.

He said MQM is part of the federal ruling setup and has held positions in the federal cabinet. Therefore, he argued, the party should raise concerns about census methodology and results with the relevant federal institutions.

He urged MQM leaders to seek practical reforms rather than hold the Sindh government responsible for every issue.

Federal Government’s Role in Sindh’s Infrastructure

Shaikh also highlighted the Federal Government’s responsibilities for key public services in Sindh. These include motorways, gas, electricity, water, transport and sewerage.

He said several projects and institutions in these sectors fall under federal jurisdiction and funding arrangements. Therefore, MQM should use its federal representation to secure practical improvements for the people.

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He questioned what concrete initiatives the party had delivered to address Sindh’s basic problems despite its participation in the Federal Government.

Shaikh maintained that political disagreement remains a fundamental part of democracy. However, he said leaders should not turn political differences into ethnic divisions, hatred or confrontation.

He reiterated that Sindh’s unity, Karachi’s identity and harmony among the province’s communities were indivisible. Political interests, he added, should never become a reason to divide people along ethnic lines.

Concluding his statement, Shaikh welcomed decisions and initiatives that promote peace. However, he said there would be no compromise on Sindh’s unity, the people’s democratic mandate and the spirit of brotherhood.

“Sindh was one yesterday, is one today, and, Insha’Allah, will always remain one,” he said.

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