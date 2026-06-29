Supreme Judicial Council: Complaint Against IHC Judge Muhammad Asif Dismissed

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has dismissed a complaint against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Muhammad Asif, ending proceedings over allegations that he used his position to influence legal proceedings in a fatal hit-and-run case involving his underage son.

The case stemmed from an incident on December 2 last year when a black sports utility vehicle (SUV), allegedly driven at high speed by Justice Asif’s son, struck two girls riding a scooter near the Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad. Both victims died in the collision.

Authorities initially placed the judge’s son in police custody. On December 6, 2025, a judicial magistrate ordered his release after the victims’ families pardoned him in court under provisions relating to qisas and diyat under the Pakistan Penal Code.

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The SJC, the constitutional forum responsible for examining the conduct of superior court judges and recommending action where misconduct is established, considered the complaint during its meeting on May 14 and later informed complainant retired Colonel Inamur Rahim of its decision.

The council did not publicly disclose detailed reasons for dismissing the complaint.

In his complaint, submitted on December 29, retired Colonel Rahim alleged that Justice Asif used the influence of his office to affect the investigation and subsequent legal process. The complaint further claimed that state institutions pressured the victims’ legal heirs and that compromise statements were recorded through closed proceedings to support a settlement.

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Following the SJC decision, proceedings against Justice Muhammad Asif stand concluded and he continues to serve as a judge of the Islamabad High Court.

The case drew comparisons with another high-profile incident reported in 2022, involving an SUV linked to the family of a senior judge. In February 2025, a local court in Islamabad acquitted Shanzay Malik in that separate case after accepting an acquittal application submitted by her legal team.