Saudi Helicopter Crash: PM Shehbaz Expresses Condolences Over 14 Deaths

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offers Pakistan’s condolences to Saudi Arabia after an Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura killed 14 people.

Saudi Helicopter Crash: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Ras Tanura, which claimed the lives of 14 Saudi nationals.

In a post on X, the prime minister said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash” and extended condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

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Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his sympathies to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the bereaved families and the people of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with our Saudi brothers and sisters in this hour of grief,” the prime minister said.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the helicopter crashed on Sunday in Ras Tanura, in eastern Saudi Arabia. The aircraft belonged to state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco, and all 14 passengers, who were Saudi citizens, died in the accident.

Saudi authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Saudi Aramco operates one of the largest corporate aviation fleets in the region, with more than 60 aircraft, including helicopters, serving over 300 heliports across the Kingdom.

The accident occurred as Gulf countries continue efforts to increase oil production amid heightened regional tensions and recent disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Saudi authorities have not indicated that the crash was linked to any hostile activity.

Ras Tanura is home to one of the Middle East’s largest oil refineries, with a production capacity of around 550,000 barrels per day. The facility has previously been targeted during regional hostilities, although officials have not connected those incidents to Sunday’s crash.