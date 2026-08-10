August 11, 2026

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Represents Pakistan at World Parliamentarian Dialogue in The Hague

Web Desk August 10, 2026

The Pakistan delegation joined more than 80 parliamentarians from around the world for a high-level dialogue hosted at the Dutch Senate.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig at World Parliamentarian Dialogue in The Hague

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig represents Pakistan at the World Parliamentarian Dialogue in The Hague.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Director of the Pakistan Global Affairs (PGA), represented Pakistan at the World Parliamentarian Dialogue held at the Senate of the Netherlands in The Hague.

The international gathering brought together more than 80 parliamentarians from across the world to exchange views on key global issues and strengthen parliamentary engagement.

Baig attended the dialogue alongside Naveed Qamar, Member of Parliament and President of the PGA. The event was organised by Boris O. Dittrich, a member of the Eerste Kamer, the upper house of the Dutch Parliament.

The participation of Pakistani representatives highlighted the country’s engagement in international parliamentary forums and provided an opportunity to interact with lawmakers and political representatives from different parts of the world.

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The World Parliamentarian Dialogue served as a platform for discussions, international cooperation and the exchange of perspectives among parliamentarians representing diverse countries and regions.

Baig’s participation further underscored the role of Pakistani representatives in global parliamentary diplomacy and efforts to strengthen dialogue between lawmakers across borders.

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