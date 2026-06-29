Alveera Hamza: Widow of Martyred Pakistan Navy Officer Receives Commission as Naval Officer

Alveera Hamza, the wife of martyred Pakistan Navy officer Lieutenant Commander Hamza Abid, has received a commission as an officer in the Pakistan Navy, transforming personal grief into determination and service. She joined the navy’s Information Technology branch after graduating with distinction and securing the Commandant Gold Medal.

Speaking about her journey, Alveera Hamza said the sacrifice of her husband inspired her to pursue a career in the Pakistan Navy. She said his martyrdom created within her a strong commitment to continue serving the country through the same institution.

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Reflecting on the milestone, she said wearing a uniform similar to the one her husband once wore and standing in the same environment fills both her and her daughter with pride.

Alveera described her experience at Pakistan Naval Academy as memorable and said the emotions attached to her achievement are difficult to express in words.

She also encouraged young women across Pakistan to pursue careers in the armed forces. Addressing girls and women, she said that if she could take this step while raising a daughter, others could also consider joining the services and contributing to the country.

Her induction into the Pakistan Navy as an officer is being viewed as an inspiring example of resilience, commitment and women’s participation in national service.