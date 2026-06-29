Dr. Assad Mujtaba: Community Support Builds Momentum in Clifton City Council Campaign

Dr. Assad Mujtaba greets residents and supporters during community campaign events in Clifton.

Endorsements from community leaders, seniors and local residents strengthen Dr. Assad Mujtaba’s campaign message of unity, service and accountable leadership.

Support continued to build for Dr. Assad Mujtaba’s campaign for Clifton City Council 2026 as community leaders, senior citizens and residents from diverse backgrounds gathered at public events across Clifton to express their backing.

The day began at the Summer Picnic held at Weasel Brook Park and hosted by the Indian American Association – Rana Samaj, where more than 600 community members attended the celebration. During the event, community leaders Bharat Rana and Dharmesh Rana welcomed Dr. Assad Mujtaba and publicly endorsed his candidacy, highlighting growing support within the Indian American community.

Later in the day, the campaign joined a Senior Citizens’ Luncheon hosted by Dorothy Gillmore, bringing together longtime Clifton residents and local leadership. Among those present were Mayor Jim Anzaldi, Councilman Tony Latona and several respected community figures.

Speaking throughout the campaign events, Dr. Assad Mujtaba emphasised a vision centred on community service, stronger neighbourhoods and responsive local government. The campaign highlighted priorities including public safety, healthcare access, fiscal responsibility and transparency in city leadership.

Campaign representatives said continued engagement and public support reflect a growing coalition committed to shaping Clifton’s future through inclusive leadership and community participation.

Dr. Assad Mujtaba thanked residents for their confidence and support, saying the campaign remains focused on building a stronger and more united Clifton for all residents.

Campaign slogan: Experience. Integrity. Service. A Voice for Every Resident