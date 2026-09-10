Stronger Together: Month-Long Rabies Awareness Campaign Launched Across Sindh

IHHN launches a month-long rabies awareness campaign across schools and communities in Sindh.

Campaign targets schools and high-risk communities with education on dog-bite prevention, timely treatment and rabies awareness

KARACHI, September 10, 2026: The Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has launched a month-long Rabies Awareness Campaign across Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

The campaign targets schools and high-risk communities. It aims to promote dog-bite prevention, timely medical care and responsible action after dog bites.

IHHN is conducting the campaign with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Al-Khair Relief Trust, Sindh Boy Scouts Association, The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Zindagi Trust and other partners.

Volunteers Trained as Rabies Educators

Medical and non-medical organisations have joined the initiative. Their volunteers have received training through in-person and online sessions.

The trained volunteers will work with schools and communities. They will share key messages about rabies prevention and the importance of seeking timely medical care after a dog bite.

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The campaign will continue throughout September. Organisers have planned activities across four major areas.

Awareness Sessions for Students

The campaign will hold interactive sessions in Sindh Government Schools in Korangi District, TCF schools and Zindagi Trust schools.

Students will take part in awareness talks and quizzes. Organisers will also offer prizes to encourage participation.

The campaign aims to conduct 60 to 70 school sessions. These activities are expected to reach around 6,000 students with practical messages about rabies prevention.

Community Activities Across Sindh

Community engagement will form another major part of the campaign.

Organisers plan awareness walks, seminars and community sessions in vulnerable areas. More than 20 community activities are planned across Sindh.

These activities will focus on preventing dog bites and taking immediate action after exposure.

National Webinar to Feature Experts

A national webinar will also bring together international experts Bernadett, Daniel and Corinne.

Organisers expect more than 500 participants to join the online session. The webinar will provide another platform for discussing rabies prevention and public awareness.

Media Campaign Targets Millions

IHHN and its partners will also use electronic, print and social media platforms.

The campaign has set an ambitious target of reaching more than 5 million people through its media outreach.

This wider campaign aims to ensure that rabies prevention messages reach families, students and communities across Sindh.

Campaign to Conclude on World Rabies Day

The month-long campaign will conclude on World Rabies Day with a special closing event.

The programme will include a Master Trainers Certification Programme. It will also feature an educational and entertaining puppet show for children.

A special appearance by Shahzad Roy is also planned for the closing event.

Collective Action Can Save Lives

Organisers stress that rabies is preventable. They also highlight the importance of timely medical care after a dog bite.

The campaign brings together healthcare organisations, government institutions, educational networks, community groups and civil society partners.

IHHN thanked all partners, volunteers and organisations supporting the initiative.

The campaign carries a clear message: “Stronger Together — Prevent Rabies, Save Lives.”

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