Nehal Hashmi and Dr. Hussain Islam explore investment, business ties and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Austria

KARACHI — September 30, 2026: Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met Austrian Honorary Consul General Dr. Hussain Islam at Governor House to discuss trade, investment and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Austria.

The meeting also covered economic cooperation and other matters of mutual interest. Austrian artists Robert Pawlik and Michaela Rabitsch attended the meeting. Alhamd International Container Terminal CEO Tushna Patel, Principal Secretary to the Governor Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and other guests also joined the discussion.

Focus on Trade and Investment

The participants discussed opportunities to promote foreign investment and business activity in Karachi.

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Governor Nehal Hashmi said Pakistan remains committed to supporting foreign investors and business representatives. He also stressed the importance of cooperation to expand economic ties.

Dr. Hussain Islam expressed interest in strengthening trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Austria. He called for more initiatives to increase bilateral trade and investment.

Music as a Cultural Bridge

The governor also highlighted the role of music in connecting people and cultures.

He said music can cross borders and bring communities closer. He described Pakistan as a country with diverse religions, languages and cultural traditions.

Hashmi said cultural exchanges can promote friendship, harmony and goodwill between nations.

Austrian Artists Praise Pakistan

Austrian artist Robert Pawlik appreciated the hospitality extended by people in Pakistan. He also praised the country’s cuisine.

Michaela Rabitsch said Pakistan’s culture and the warmth of its people made the visit memorable. She expressed interest in returning to Pakistan in the future.

The meeting brought together officials, business representatives and artists as Pakistan and Austria explored opportunities for stronger economic and cultural engagement.

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