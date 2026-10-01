October 1, 2026

Dr Fouzia Hameed Attends PCDA 56th Annual General Meeting in Karachi

Web Desk October 1, 2026

The MPA attended the event as Guest of Honour and distributed shields to members in recognition of their contributions to the association and healthcare sector.

Dr Fouzia Hameed at the PCDA 56th Annual General Meeting in Karachi

MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed attends the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Pakistan Chemists & Druggists Association in Karachi.

KARACHI, October 1, 2026: MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed attended the 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 of the Pakistan Chemists & Druggists Association (PCDA) as Guest of Honour at Hotel Mehran in Karachi.

The event brought together representatives from across the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain, including chemists, druggists, distributors, retailers, institutional suppliers, importers, exporters and medical-device companies.

Nasir Hussain Shah Says Katcha Areas See Improvement in Law and Order

Dr Fouzia Hameed distributed shields among members in recognition of their services and contributions to PCDA and the healthcare sector.

The annual meeting provided a platform for members and industry representatives to come together and discuss matters related to the association and the wider pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah speaking about law and order in Sindh katcha areas

Nasir Hussain Shah Says Katcha Areas See Improvement in Law and Order

Web Desk September 30, 2026
Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi meets Austrian Honorary Consul General Hussain Islam in Karachi

Governor Sindh, Austrian Consul Discuss Trade and Cultural Cooperation

Web Desk September 30, 2026
Naveed Ahmed Fahad Waheed Sheikh Asif Saeed and PVMA leaders at AGM in Karachi

Naveed Ahmed Elected Unopposed as PVMA Chairman

Web Desk September 30, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com