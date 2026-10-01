MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed attends the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Pakistan Chemists & Druggists Association in Karachi.

The MPA attended the event as Guest of Honour and distributed shields to members in recognition of their contributions to the association and healthcare sector.

KARACHI, October 1, 2026: MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed attended the 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 of the Pakistan Chemists & Druggists Association (PCDA) as Guest of Honour at Hotel Mehran in Karachi.

The event brought together representatives from across the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain, including chemists, druggists, distributors, retailers, institutional suppliers, importers, exporters and medical-device companies.

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Dr Fouzia Hameed distributed shields among members in recognition of their services and contributions to PCDA and the healthcare sector.

The annual meeting provided a platform for members and industry representatives to come together and discuss matters related to the association and the wider pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

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