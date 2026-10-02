Arts Council Karachi Hosts Launch of Zaib Azkar Hussain’s Novel ‘Bandobast’

Zaib Azkar Hussain’s novel Bandobast launched at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the launch of fiction writer and journalist Zaib Azkar Hussain’s novel Bandobast at the Josh Malihabadi Library.

Dr Shadab Ahsani presided over the literary ceremony. Speakers included Akhlaq Ahmed, Chairman of the Arts Council’s Literary Committee (Fiction), Khalid Moin, Tariq Rais Farogh, Dr Zigham Zaman, Mahjabeen Asif, Gul Bano and Kamran Mughal.

Shakeel Khan moderated the session, which attracted a large number of literary figures, writers and literature enthusiasts.

Dr Shadab Ahsani Praises the Novel

In his presidential address, Dr Shadab Ahsani said journalism had emerged from the tradition of literature, while contemporary literature was increasingly influenced by journalism.

He described the presentation of Bandobast in an environment dominated by popular literature as a bold literary effort.

The novel, he observed, makes extensive use of imagination, idioms, metaphors, allusions and other rhetorical elements. These features, he said, give the work a distinctive literary character.

Dr Ahsani also highlighted the novel’s seven chapters. As the theme of silence becomes more pronounced throughout the work, metaphysical elements also gain greater prominence, he noted.

He congratulated Zaib Azkar Hussain on producing what he described as an impressive literary work.

Speakers Highlight Literary Dimensions

Akhlaq Ahmed said his association with Zaib Azkar Hussain had continued for nearly three to four decades.

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According to Ahmed, fiction has remained one of Hussain’s key literary interests, while journalism has served as both his profession and passion. He described Hussain as an enthusiastic personality with a strong commitment to literature.

Discussing Bandobast, Ahmed said the novel reflects the author’s enduring literary passion. He also praised its use of poetry.

The integration of poetry, he said, enriches the novel’s atmosphere and strengthens its characterisation. The combination of prose and poetry makes Bandobast distinctive, he added.

Dr Zigham Zaman viewed the novel as a work that extends beyond an individual’s personal experiences. He said it also explores the broader evolutionary journey of humanity.

He noted that freedom from physical illness and mental distress remains one of humanity’s fundamental desires. Reading Bandobast, he added, requires close attention because of its extensive use of symbols, similes, allusions, idioms and proverbs.

Dr Zaman praised Hussain’s vocabulary and command of language. He described the novel as a distinctive creative experience.

Hussain Explains the Novel’s Structure

Tariq Rais Farogh highlighted the different dimensions of Zaib Azkar Hussain’s personality and career.

Alongside journalism and teaching Media Sciences at the University of Karachi, Hussain has remained associated with poetry and fiction writing. Farogh recalled his long association with the author and their discussions about Hussain’s novels Sabit Hai Kainat Ka Hona and Bandobast.

He also noted that Hussain’s short-story collection Door Daraz Ke Afsane had attracted attention in literary circles.

Speaking at the event, Zaib Azkar Hussain thanked the guests and participants for attending the launch. He said having Dr Shadab Ahsani preside over the ceremony was a great honour.

Hussain also appreciated the speakers for sharing meaningful observations about Bandobast.

Explaining the novel’s structure, he said its chapters follow a particular pattern. Each chapter is built around one of the letters in the word “Bandobast.”

The characters and events move in different directions, he explained, creating multiple layers of structure and meaning within the novel.

Hussain expressed his gratitude to Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah and all the guests. Their presence, he said, helped make the literary ceremony a memorable occasion.

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