Hashoo Group and Al Rehman Group Launch ‘Grandeur by Hashoo’ in Rawalpindi

Hashoo Group and Al Rehman Group announce Grandeur by Hashoo in Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

Hashoo Group’s Real Estate Division and Al Rehman Group have announced the launch of Grandeur by Hashoo, a multi-purpose development in Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi.

Located in the Business District near the Statue of Liberty, the project will bring retail, hospitality, leisure and lifestyle facilities together in one destination. In addition, the development is designed to serve residents, visitors and investors from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

25-Storey Development

Grandeur by Hashoo will comprise a 25-storey high-rise with three basement levels, a lower ground floor, a ground floor and 20 upper floors. Overall, the project will have a covered area of approximately 554,270 square feet.

A seven-storey shopping mall will form a key part of the development. Meanwhile, the project will include dedicated club facilities and a 10-storey hotel apartment component.

The shopping mall will feature retail outlets, Fun City and a food court. Furthermore, its main entrance will be located on the ground floor.

Club facilities will include a cigar bar, shooting range, swimming pool, gymnasium, spa and salon. Together, these amenities are designed to provide leisure and wellness options for residents and visitors.

Hashoo Group Highlights Commitment

The official agreement signing ceremony brought together senior executives, government representatives and business leaders from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Those attending included Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, Al Rehman Group Chairman Muhammad Yousaf and Hashoo Group Real Estate Division CEO Shakir Bhura.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Shakir Bhura said Grandeur by Hashoo represented an important milestone in Hashoo Group’s real estate journey.

He said the group remained focused on trust, quality and responsible execution. At the same time, Bhura acknowledged the expectations of customers who had invested in the project.

According to him, collaboration with stakeholders would remain important for progress, transparency and delivery. Therefore, the company aims to develop Grandeur into a landmark destination that creates lasting value for customers and the wider community.

NAB Highlights Role in Project

Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir said the agreement was positive news for people affected by issues surrounding the project.

According to Nasir, NAB had played a constructive role in bringing the two groups together. The process, he added, could help move the project towards completion. As a result, affected parties could benefit from the project’s outcomes.

Nasir also described NAB as a more facilitative and people-friendly institution. He added that the organisation was focusing on constructive engagement and resolving issues.

Meanwhile, he praised his team for working to address major issues and facilitate members of the public and business community.

Al Rehman Group Emphasises Partnership

Muhammad Yousaf, Chairman of Al Rehman Group, said the project would add to Bahria Town’s growing business and lifestyle ecosystem.

In particular, he described Grandeur by Hashoo as a landmark development combining retail, hospitality, leisure and lifestyle facilities.

The partnership with Hashoo Group, Yousaf said, brings together expertise in real estate and hospitality. Moreover, the collaboration reflects a commitment to developments designed for investors, businesses and communities.

Looking ahead, Grandeur by Hashoo is expected to add to the commercial and real estate landscape of the twin cities. Its mix of retail, hospitality, leisure and lifestyle facilities is intended to create a comprehensive destination in a strategically located area.

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