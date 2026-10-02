Dr Ishrat Abuzar Visits Community Policing Center Karachi DHA

Dr. (Lt Col) Ishrat Abuzar, an aesthetic physician and surgeon, visited the Community Policing Center Karachi DHA (CPK) along with her team.

During the visit, CPK Chief Mr. Aqiq Iqbal and Deputy Chief Mr. Irfan Abubakar briefed Dr. Ishrat and her team on the center’s operations and community policing initiatives.

The officials explained the center’s role in providing assistance to the Sindh Police and supporting efforts to maintain law and order across Karachi.

Dr. Ishrat Abuzar appreciated the professionalism and dedication of the CPK team. She also praised their efforts in providing vital assistance to the police and serving the wider community.

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The visit highlighted the importance of cooperation between community-based initiatives and law enforcement agencies in supporting public safety in Karachi.

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