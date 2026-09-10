Donald Trump speaks at a Republican convention in Dallas as he promotes a proposed $5,000 dividend for American adults.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to give every adult American a $5,000 payment if Republicans win both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Trump made the promise during the Republican Party’s first convention held during a US presidential term. He offered few details about how the proposed payments would work or how the government would fund them.

Trump Links Payment to Election Result

Speaking at the Republican convention in Dallas, Trump said the payments would depend on Republicans winning both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them,” Trump said, “I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.”

Trump called the proposed payments “Trump Dividends.” He also said recipients should spend the money in the United States.

However, he did not explain how authorities would monitor where recipients spend the funds.

The White House has been asked for further details about the proposal.

Plan Could Cost Around $1.3 Trillion

The United States has nearly 270 million adults. A $5,000 payment to each adult could therefore cost the federal government about $1.3 trillion.

The scale of the proposal has already raised questions about its financial feasibility.

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Vice-President JD Vance linked the idea to revenue generated through Trump’s tariff programme. He described the proposal as a dividend for American workers.

Vance said the administration was collecting significant tariff revenue from foreign companies and countries.

Trump has previously proposed $2,000 payments funded by tariff revenue. Those payments never materialised, and Congress has not approved a federal dividend programme.

Legal Questions Surround Proposal

The proposed payments could also face legal and constitutional questions.

US law restricts payments intended to influence voting. However, legal experts have offered different views on whether Trump’s latest pledge would violate those rules.

New Mexico lawyer John Day told the Associated Press that the proposal could be legal. He argued that Trump was making a campaign promise to all adult citizens rather than offering money to individuals in exchange for voting in a specific way.

An election law expert cited by The New York Times also said the statement could receive protection under the First Amendment.

Congress, however, controls federal spending. Trump did not say whether he would seek congressional approval for the proposed payments.

Oil Prices Add to Economic Pressure

Trump’s announcement comes as Americans face continued economic pressure from higher energy prices.

The ongoing US-Israel war with Iran and Iran’s retaliation have disrupted energy markets. Iran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

The disruption has caused fluctuations in oil prices around the world.

Trump has faced pressure from members of his own party to end the conflict. He has also warned supporters that the war may continue until after the November midterms.

During his Dallas speech, Trump argued that short-term economic pain was necessary to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Midterms Set for November

The US midterm elections are scheduled for November 3. Voters will decide control of the House and Senate.

Historically, the president’s party often loses congressional seats during midterm elections. Former Republican strategist and pollster Robert Moran described Trump’s proposal as an unusual campaign promise in that context.

Other US politicians have also offered economic relief linked to electoral success.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Democrats in Georgia promised $2,000 relief payments if their party gained control of the Senate.

Trump’s latest proposal is likely to face further scrutiny over its cost, legal basis and funding.

For now, no federal dividend programme exists, and Congress would play a key role in determining whether such payments could become reality.

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