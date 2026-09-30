Syed Nasir Hussain Shah speaks to the media after a law and order meeting in Karachi.

Sindh minister says crime has declined in Sukkur and Larkana riverine areas as authorities combine security measures with development projects

KARACHI, Sept 30, 2026: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the law and order situation in the riverine, or katcha, areas of Sukkur and Larkana divisions had improved following measures against criminal elements.

Speaking to the media after a law and order meeting chaired by PPP Women Wing President and Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur, Shah said several criminal elements had also surrendered.

He said the meeting reviewed security conditions and development work in the katcha areas. Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from the region also briefed participants on ongoing projects and issues faced by local communities.

Security Measures and Development

Shah said action against criminal elements had helped reduce crime in the riverine areas. He added that the government was working with law-enforcement agencies to further strengthen security and protect residents.

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The minister said security operations alone could not ensure lasting peace. He stressed the need for roads, basic services and other development schemes to address local grievances.

Funds have been allocated for various development projects, Shah said. The government aims to improve living conditions and create greater opportunities for communities in the katcha areas.

Shah also claimed that the security situation in Sindh’s katcha areas was better than in the corresponding areas of Punjab. He said the Sindh government would continue working with law-enforcement agencies to combat crime.

Equal Opportunities for Students

Responding to a question about students, Shah said every child in Sindh should receive equal opportunities.

He said there should be no objection if a student from Thar secured a top position. Children from Karachi, he added, were equally part of Sindh.

Shah said any allegation of injustice against a child or student should be investigated. He called for merit, transparency and equal treatment in educational matters.

Call for Political Dialogue

On the political situation, Shah said the Pakistan Peoples Party supported peaceful political activity. He said political differences should be addressed through democratic and constitutional channels.

He alleged that violence had occurred during PTI movements and said the party should ensure its political activities remain peaceful.

At the same time, Shah said the government should hold talks with the PTI. He said dialogue among political forces could help reduce tensions and improve the political environment.

Remarks on Governor’s Rule

Asked about governor’s rule, Shah said the PPP did not consider governor’s rule or an emergency a desirable option.

He said questions could arise when a government failed to take effective action against terrorism. Referring to Balochistan, he said the provincial chief minister was taking action against terrorists.

Shah also commented on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying it was difficult to comment further if the provincial government failed to act effectively against terrorism.

He called on political forces and governments to play their role in maintaining law and order, supporting political stability and addressing public concerns.

The minister said the Sindh government would continue focusing on peace, development and basic facilities for residents.

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