KARACHI, September 10, 2026: Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs Chairperson Faryal Talpur has directed relevant institutions to accelerate action against drugs across the province.

She issued the directives during an important committee meeting in Karachi. The meeting reviewed ongoing anti-drug operations, area-wise action plans and measures to stop drug sales around educational institutions.

Committee Reviews Anti-Drug Action Plan

Officials briefed the committee on progress under the area-wise action plan against drugs. Members also reviewed action taken against drug sales in and around educational institutions.

The meeting discussed ways to disrupt synthetic drug and cocaine networks. Officials also highlighted the growing challenge of online drug delivery.

Faryal Talpur stressed the need for stronger coordination among all relevant institutions. She said joint efforts would make anti-drug operations more effective and result-oriented.

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The committee chairperson said authorities would not tolerate drug sales or use in and around educational institutions. She added that protecting young people from drugs remains a major priority.

Action Ordered Against Drug Networks

Talpur directed authorities to take effective action against synthetic drugs, cocaine and online drug delivery networks.

She also ordered regular reviews of the area-wise anti-drug action plan and its results. In addition, she called for stronger checking at entry and exit points in border areas.

The committee appreciated anti-drug operations conducted by the Sindh Police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). It also sought details about registered cases, arrests and conviction rates in drug-related cases.

Officials also briefed the committee about the performance of the Excise and Narcotics Department.

More Manpower Considered for Narcotics Department

Provincial Minister for Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the government was considering recruitment of additional manpower for the Narcotics Department.

He added that comprehensive departmental operations against drugs were continuing across Sindh.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar said the government was pursuing an effective crackdown in line with modern requirements.

He said authorities would further intensify action against drug dealers operating around educational institutions under a zero-tolerance policy.

Lanjar also stressed coordinated action against synthetic drug, cocaine and online delivery networks. He directed all relevant institutions to provide the Standing Committee with regular updates on anti-drug operations.

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The Home Minister called for stronger coordination among the Sindh Police, ANF, Excise and Narcotics Department and other institutions.

He said anti-drug operations should become more coordinated across all divisions of Sindh, including Karachi.

Lanjar also said new courts were being established under the new narcotics law. He said a mechanism for the courts had already been developed.

According to the minister, the new courts aim to speed up drug-related cases and help secure convictions in accordance with the law.

57 Operations Conducted Across Sindh

Task Force head DIG Irfan Baloch briefed the committee on ongoing operations.

He said Sindh Police had seized and destroyed 105 kilograms of hashish and around seven tonnes of gutka mawa. Police also confiscated 40 kilograms of ice, or crystal methamphetamine.

According to Baloch, authorities have conducted 57 anti-drug operations so far. These operations resulted in the arrest of 132 suspects.

Operations around educational institutions led to the arrest of 78 suspects. Meanwhile, 41 accused persons are currently serving sentences in jails, according to the briefing.

Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah said the Education Department was working with Sindh Police to conduct operations against drugs around schools.

ANF and Police Continue Joint Operations

Brigadier Umar of the Anti-Narcotics Force later briefed the committee on the ongoing crackdown.

ANF officials said joint operations with the Sindh Police were continuing in different areas of the province.

Brigadier Umar said the Sindh Police and ANF were conducting vigorous joint operations on the special instructions of Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar.

He said relevant institutions were maintaining coordination and communication to dismantle drug networks. The efforts also aim to protect young people from drug-related threats.

Senior Officials Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by MPAs Saima Agha, Sohail Anwar Sial, Khurram Karim Soomro, Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Muhammad Farooq, Sajjad Ali, Abdul Wasim, Shariq Jamal, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Mir Tariq Ali Talpur.

Senior officials from the Home Department, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department, Law Department, School Education and Literacy Department, Social Welfare Department, College Education Department and Universities and Boards also attended.

The Prosecutor General Sindh, Additional Inspectors General of Karachi, CTD and Special Branch also participated.

DIGs from Headquarters, CIA, Special Branch and Crime Branch Karachi attended along with DIGs from South, East and West zones and the concerned SSPs.

Senior police officials from Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Hyderabad also joined the meeting through Zoom.

The Chief of CPLC Sindh, Director General ANF, Director General Narcotics of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department, and SSP Special Investigation Unit also attended.

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