Ambiente Frankfurt 2027: TDAP invites Pakistani exporters to join global consumer goods fair

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is offering subsidised exhibition space for businesses seeking international market access at Ambiente Frankfurt 2027.

Ambiente Frankfurt 2027 will provide Pakistani exporters with another opportunity to showcase their products to international buyers, as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced subsidised participation for the world’s leading consumer goods trade fair.

The exhibition will take place from 29 January to 2 February 2027 at Messe Frankfurt in Germany and is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors and buyers from around the world.

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According to TDAP, the 2026 edition featured approximately 4,600 exhibitors from 170 countries and welcomed more than 148,000 international buyers, making it one of the largest global platforms for consumer goods.

Six Pakistani companies participated in the previous edition through TDAP, including Anaya Salt Crafts, Darson/Grand Wazir Tableware, Selections, Atlas Sports, Pakistan Souvenirs and Suffah Industries, showcasing a range of products under global sourcing and other categories.

The exhibition covers a broad range of consumer goods, including kitchenware, cutlery, tableware, household products, interior decoration items, handicrafts, Himalayan salt products, stationery, school supplies, finished leather goods, gift items, beauty products and bath accessories.

To encourage greater international participation, TDAP is offering subsidised exhibition space for Pakistani businesses. The participation fee for a 9-square-metre standard stall has been set at PKR 1,115,000 for most product categories and PKR 1,560,000 for textile decorative products, compared with the direct exhibition price of PKR 1,800,000.

TDAP said the initiative is intended to help Pakistani exporters strengthen their presence in international markets, connect with global buyers and expand export opportunities.

The authority has set 10 July 2026 as the deadline for submitting applications from interested exporters.

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