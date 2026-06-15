The interest rate decision by the State Bank of Pakistan has kept the benchmark unchanged at 11.50 percent. The announcement triggered concern across industrial and business circles in Karachi. Moreover, the decision comes at a time when many sectors expected easing monetary conditions.

The focus keyword interest rate remains central to discussions on investment and growth. Business leaders argue that high borrowing costs continue to restrict expansion plans. However, the central bank maintained its stance under current macroeconomic conditions.

In addition, industrial stakeholders believe liquidity constraints may persist. As a result, investment sentiment could remain under pressure in the short term. The decision has therefore become a key talking point in financial markets.

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KATI Reaction on Interest Rate Decision

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry expressed disappointment over the unchanged interest rate policy. President Muhammad Ikram Rajput stated that a reduction was necessary to support industrial recovery.

He noted that the interest rate level of 11.50 percent increases the cost of borrowing. Consequently, businesses face difficulties in expanding production capacity. Furthermore, he emphasized that SMEs are particularly affected due to limited access to affordable financing.

He also stated that the SME sector plays a critical role in economic stability. However, high financing costs continue to slow down job creation. As a result, business confidence may weaken further if conditions remain unchanged.

Business Investment Concerns Pakistan

Business leaders in Karachi reported growing concerns over investment slowdown. They argued that the interest rate environment discourages new industrial projects. Moreover, rising financial costs reduce competitiveness in both local and export markets.

According to industry representatives, inflation trends had shown relative stability. Therefore, they expected a more accommodative monetary policy stance. However, the decision to maintain rates created uncertainty in planning cycles.

In addition, investors are closely monitoring future policy signals. Consequently, delayed investment decisions may affect overall economic momentum. The situation highlights the sensitivity of industrial growth to monetary policy direction.

SME Sector Growth Challenges

SMEs continue to face structural challenges linked to financing costs and market access. The current interest rate environment adds further pressure on working capital management. Moreover, small businesses struggle to sustain operations under high credit costs.

Industry observers note that SMEs are essential for employment generation. However, limited liquidity restricts their ability to expand operations. As a result, growth potential remains constrained despite market demand.

Furthermore, stakeholders argue that targeted financial support is required. Otherwise, small enterprises may reduce production or delay expansion plans. This could have wider implications for industrial output and employment levels.

Pakistan Monetary Policy Outlook

The broader monetary policy outlook remains closely watched by investors and industry leaders. The interest rate decision will likely influence future economic expectations. Moreover, policymakers face pressure to balance inflation control with growth support.

Experts suggest that future adjustments may depend on inflation trends and fiscal stability. However, businesses continue to advocate for a reduction to stimulate activity. In addition, export competitiveness remains linked to financing costs.

Overall, the policy direction will play a key role in shaping industrial recovery. Consequently, stakeholders expect clearer signals in upcoming monetary reviews. The debate around interest rate policy is expected to remain active in coming months.