Hollywood star partners with War Child UK to raise awareness and funding for children in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.

Stanley Tucci has urged people to support children caught in armed conflicts around the world, highlighting the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine through a new campaign with War Child UK.

In a video released in partnership with the charity, the Hollywood actor described the devastating impact of war on children and called on supporters to help provide life-saving assistance.

“Drones aren’t lullabies. Rubble isn’t a playground. War is not a childhood,” Tucci said. He stressed that millions of children continue to suffer in conflicts they did not choose and often pay the highest price.

Tucci said children in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan face the daily realities of violence, displacement and trauma. He encouraged the public to support War Child UK’s efforts to deliver emergency supplies, mental health first aid and protection to vulnerable children living in conflict zones.

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The The Devil Wears Prada star has supported War Child UK since 2022 and has built a strong record of humanitarian work focused on children’s welfare. Since 2017, he has also worked with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to advocate for refugee rights.

In 2023, Tucci partnered with War Child UK on a fundraising campaign that sold specially designed T-shirts and raised £60,000 for children affected by war.

War Child UK regularly collaborates with prominent artists and musicians through its War Child Records initiative to raise funds for humanitarian programmes.

Earlier this year, the organisation released the charity album HELP(2), featuring performances from artists including Arooj Aftab and Olivia Rodrigo. The 23-track album also included a bonus live recording of Oasis performing Acquiesce and Opening Night, the first new release from Arctic Monkeys in nearly four years.

War Child UK says the funds raised through these campaigns help deliver emergency aid, education and psychological support to children living in some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones.

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