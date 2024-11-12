A high-level meeting of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs took place at the Sindh Assembly Building in Karachi to discuss various agenda items.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Faryal Talpur. Among the participants were Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hasan Lanjar, Additional Chief Secretary for Home, IGP Sindh, all Additional IGs, DIGs, & District SSsP

IGP Sindh gave a detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the province, anti-street crime efforts, and ongoing police operations in the Kacha areas. He mentioned that kidnapping incidents in Kacha areas have taken the form of “honey traps,” but the police force is vigilant and alert to protect citizens. He also expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for providing modern weapons to the police.

The IGP shared details of absconding and wanted criminals and the crackdown on tinted windows, blue lights, fake/fancy number plates, along with the efforts to enhance CTD’s capabilities.

According to the IG, 40 toll plazas under the S4 project are equipped with CCTV cameras to combat crime. Additionally, he informed the meeting about online verification of citizens’ data, issuance of driving licenses, e-tagging, and search and hotel check-in apps. He also confirmed that the Safe City project has entered its first phase.

The IGP requested 400 prosecutors and highlighted the importance of rehabilitation centers.

During a Q&A session, the IGP explained that FIR data is reported and can be compared with CPLC data.

In response to a question by Chairperson Faryal Talpur, he stated that the Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB), headed by an Additional IG, investigates and identifies complaints against police misconduct.

The IG Sindh also clarified that convoys are no longer used on Katcha roads. Currently, 485 police stations receive budgets, with financial authority held by respective SHOs. Allocated budgets are also audited. He added that tagging of absconders and fugitives requires court permission, and 31 police stations in Sindh are under repair, with plans to repair an additional 50 stations. Complaints against the police can be reported to 1715, which MPA Faryal Talpur mentioned they would soon test.

The IG added that steps are being taken to strengthen Police 15 and emphasized the need for legislation to prevent domestic disputes and conflicts. He also highlighted that 30,000 police personnel participated in polio duty.

Faryal Talpur desired the salary details of police employees by pay scale, emphasizing that the police are a frontline force, with soldiers who sacrifice their lives and return as heroes. Increasing their salaries is the need of the hour.

In response to a question, Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar stated that the Sindh government has provided health insurance cards, but housing is also necessary. The Sindh government aims to increase police salaries, and the recent hike was due to the serious directives of former President Asif Ali Zardari. Faryal Talpur commended this progress, saying that it’s just the beginning and more support will be provided in the future.

Member of the Standing Committee, Sohail Anwar Siyal, suggested that cameras installed under the S4 project should detect all occupants in vehicles, and the details of absconders and wanted individuals should be shared with all districts. Those who have passed away should be removed from the list.

Chairperson Faryal Talpur appreciated the comprehensive briefing by the IG and assured full support from the Sindh government, adding that narcotics would be discussed in the next meeting.