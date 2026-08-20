Spotify’s editorial team has selected its 50 Best Pakistani Songs of the Year So Far 2026, highlighting tracks that have shaped the country’s evolving music scene.

Spotify’s editorial team has selected its 50 Best Pakistani Songs of the Year So Far 2026, highlighting tracks that have shaped the country’s evolving music scene.

The selection spans pop, ballads, experimental music, nostalgic reworks and Pakistani hip-hop, reflecting the growing diversity of local artists and sounds.

Among the five highlighted favourites are “Khasara” by Abdul Hannan and Samar Jafri, “Har Baar” by Murtaza Qizilbash and Samar Jafri, “Tu Hai Wohi” by Asim Azhar, “Shikaar” by Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus and Jokhay, and “Bewajah” by Hasan Raheem and Umair.

Spotify described “Khasara” as a reflective take on heartbreak, while “Har Baar” stands out for its poetic exploration of longing and vulnerability.

Asim Azhar’s “Tu Hai Wohi” brings a contemporary R&B approach to the 1982 Bollywood classic, combining Urdu, Punjabi and English.

Meanwhile, “Shikaar” showcases Pakistani hip-hop through an international collaboration featuring Young Stunners, while “Bewajah” explores emotional uncertainty through two perspectives and incorporates Shina into its sound.

Spotify’s mid-year selection highlights several trends in Pakistan’s music industry, including emotional storytelling, poetry, regional languages, experimental production and international collaborations.

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The full 50-track playlist is available on Spotify, offering listeners a snapshot of the Pakistani music landscape in 2026.

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