August 20, 2026

Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi Meets Fahad Haroon to Discuss Digital Growth

Web Desk August 20, 2026

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi met Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Fahad Haroon in Islamabad to discuss Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital landscape and its future prospects.

Governor Sindh Nihal Hashmi meets Fahad Haroon to discuss digital growth in Pakistan

Governor Nihal Hashmi and Fahad Haroon discuss Pakistan’s digital future in Islamabad

The meeting focused on emerging opportunities for digital development, the promotion of modern technology and the growing role of digital media in Pakistan.

Both sides stressed the importance of using digital platforms for positive, effective and responsible communication. They also discussed ways to strengthen the digital sector and encourage greater use of technology to support national development.

The meeting highlighted the potential of digital media to promote Pakistan’s positive image and communicate the country’s achievements to audiences at home and abroad.

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Governor Nihal Hashmi and Fahad Haroon expressed their commitment to further strengthening the role of digital media in national development and promoting a more progressive and constructive image of Pakistan.

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