A UK charity has complained to media regulator Ofcom over a Channel 4 documentary that questioned whether ADHD should be considered a brain disorder.

LONDON: A UK charity has complained to media regulator Ofcom over a Channel 4 documentary that questioned whether ADHD should be considered a brain disorder.

The Great ADHD Myth?, presented by NHS psychiatrist Dr Max Pemberton, aired on Tuesday. The programme concluded that ADHD was “a social construct, not a disorder of the brain”, prompting criticism from ADHD organisations and medical professionals.

ADHD UK said it had filed a complaint with Ofcom, insisting that ADHD is neither a myth nor simply a social construct.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists also criticised the programme’s framing. Its president, Prof Subodh Dave, said questioning the legitimacy of ADHD could invalidate people living with the condition and undermine the work of healthcare professionals.

Dave said attention should instead focus on improving access to assessment and treatment. He pointed to lengthy NHS waiting lists that leave many people without support for extended periods.

The documentary followed a 10-year-old boy who stopped taking his ADHD medication while making lifestyle changes. His family used the experience to explore how his behaviour and school performance might change.

At the end of the programme, a caption revealed that the boy restarted his medication two months after filming. His school performance subsequently improved, although he later wanted to stop taking the medication again.

ADHD UK said the development contradicted the documentary’s wider conclusion. The charity argued that the programme’s own ending showed the complexity of treating ADHD, particularly in children.

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Another organisation, ADHD Embrace, said it was disappointed with the documentary and warned that it could increase public scepticism about ADHD.

Channel 4 defended the programme, saying it did not deny the experiences of people diagnosed with ADHD. The broadcaster said the documentary featured a range of senior medical experts who questioned conventional views about the condition.

The channel also said the programme explored whether modern lifestyles could be contributing to increased ADHD diagnoses and whether alternatives to medication could benefit some children.

The documentary has divided media opinion. The Guardian described it as one of the year’s most controversial programmes, while The Times said it raised questions that deserved discussion.

ADHD is classified by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence as a behavioural syndrome involving symptoms including inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity.

The debate comes as ADHD diagnoses and referrals have increased significantly in the UK. NHS data estimates that around 2.5 million people in England have ADHD, including people without a formal diagnosis.

Research has also highlighted concerns about both rising diagnosis rates and potential underdiagnosis. A 2026 study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe estimated that ADHD affects a substantially larger proportion of adults internationally than current recorded diagnosis rates in England.

The Ofcom complaint is now expected to add further scrutiny to the debate over how ADHD is portrayed in mainstream media and how broadcasters should handle contested medical issues.

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