Meezan Bank launches its first round-the-clock Assisted Service Center at Clifton Bridge in Karachi.

Meezan Bank has opened its first round-the-clock Assisted Service Center at Clifton Bridge in Karachi, introducing a new banking model that combines digital self-service facilities with personalized assistance. The facility is designed to give individuals and businesses access to selected banking services beyond conventional branch hours.

Located along one of Karachi’s busy commercial and residential corridors, the new center aims to make everyday banking more accessible. Its key feature is a 24/7 Virtual Teller service, which allows customers to connect with a centrally located banking professional through live video and audio.

Meezan Bank Introduces 24/7 Virtual Teller Service

The Virtual Teller service enables customers to receive real-time guidance while completing eligible transactions that would traditionally require assistance from a branch employee. The facility combines self-service technology with direct access to trained banking professionals.

According to the bank, the model is designed to reduce waiting times and paperwork while making routine transactions faster and more convenient. Customers can also receive personalized assistance when they need additional guidance, maintaining the reassurance associated with conventional branch banking.

The new facility provides access to services including cash deposits and withdrawals, balance inquiries, mini statements and fund transfers within prescribed limits.

Customers can also deposit Meezan Bank cheques and cheques from other banks, encash Meezan Bank cheques and access Virtual Teller assistance around the clock.

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New Service Center Expands Customer Access

On-site staff are available to support customers with product information, digital banking activation, service requests and other banking requirements.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Meezan Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Syed Amir Ali, Chief Operating Officer – Retail & Branch Banking Operations Zia Ul Hasan, General Manager and Head of Operations Ebrahim Yakoob, along with other members of the bank’s senior management.

The Clifton facility represents an expansion of Meezan Bank’s efforts to make banking services more accessible and responsive to changing customer expectations.

Bank Expands Digital Banking Services

Meezan Bank has continued to invest in digital and self-service banking solutions, including WhatsApp Banking, Cheque & Cash Deposit Machines, Virtual Teller services and digital account opening.

The bank has also expanded its card and lifestyle offerings as part of its broader approach to combining digital convenience with personalized customer support.

With the launch of the new center, customers in Karachi can access selected banking services at any time of the day, while still having the option of speaking directly with trained banking professionals when assistance is required.

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