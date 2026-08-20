Pakistan Tech Wins 11 ASOCIO Digital & AI Awards

Pakistani technology firms and public-sector bodies earn 11 regional honours, highlighting the country’s growing strength in AI and digital innovation

Pakistan’s technology sector has secured 11 major honours at the ASOCIO Digital & AI Awards 2026, marking a significant achievement for the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy. Pakistani organizations were recognized alongside leading technology institutions from 24 economies across the Asia-Oceania region.

The awards cover a wide range of emerging technologies and digital services, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, education, financial services, smart agriculture, manufacturing, workforce development and digital government. The breadth of the recognition underlines the increasingly diverse role of Pakistan Tech in developing solutions for complex challenges across multiple industries.

Pakistan’s Technology Sector Scores Major Wins

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board received the Digital Government Award, while Remire won the Talent Development Award. Symmetry Group Limited was recognized in the Global Business Service category.

Several organizations also received awards for their work in artificial intelligence. SecureBeans won the AI in Cybersecurity Award, while Planetbeyond Pakistan was honoured for AI for Public Good. CARE received the AI in Education Award, and DxVision AI secured recognition for AI in Healthcare.

The list of winners also included Sybrid, which received the AI in Smart Agriculture Award, and Unikrew Solutions, recognized for AI in Financial Services. Geekinn Private Limited won the AI in Workforce & Future Skills category, while SMART IS (Private) Limited received the AI in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Award.

AI Innovation Across Multiple Industries

Together, the 11 awards demonstrate the range of technology solutions being developed by Pakistani organizations. They also offer evidence of the country’s growing ability to compete for recognition on a regional technology platform.

The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization, commonly known as ASOCIO, brings together ICT industry associations from across the region. Its awards provide a platform for technology companies and institutions to showcase innovation, exchange expertise and develop international business relationships.

For Pakistan, the achievement represents more than individual success for the winning organizations. It also highlights the growing maturity of the country’s technology ecosystem and its expanding presence in international digital markets.

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P@SHA Highlights Pakistan’s Growing Digital Presence

The Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), which represents Pakistan within the ASOCIO network, congratulated all 11 winners. The association has continued to promote greater regional engagement for Pakistan’s technology industry while creating opportunities for local companies to establish international partnerships.

The 11 awards also provide greater international visibility for Pakistani companies working in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and technology-driven solutions.

Pakistani Winners Head to Jakarta

The winning organizations are expected to represent Pakistan at the official ASOCIO Digital & AI Awards 2026 events in Jakarta, Indonesia, scheduled for October 5 to 7.

The Jakarta gathering is expected to bring together technology leaders, innovators and industry representatives from across the region. For the Pakistani delegates, the event will provide an opportunity to present their work to an international audience, explore potential partnerships and strengthen connections within the global technology community.

The 11 awards therefore represent a notable moment for Pakistan’s digital sector, as local organizations gain greater visibility for their work in artificial intelligence, digital innovation and technology-driven solutions.

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