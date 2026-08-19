James Bond’s reference to Karachi in The Living Daylights sparks a hunt for his mystery restaurant

A scene from The Living Daylights has revived an old Karachi question: where would 007 go for the city’s best food?

Everyone in Karachi seems to have an opinion about food. The city’s huge dining scene makes that almost unavoidable. Now, even James Bond has joined the conversation.

The official Instagram page for the Bond films recently shared a scene from the 1987 movie The Living Daylights. In the scene, Bond looks towards a sign pointing to Karachi and says he knows “a great restaurant” in the city.

The brief reference has raised an entertaining question among Karachi food lovers. Which restaurant did the fictional British spy have in mind?

The film does not provide an answer. But Karachi’s famous dishes offer plenty of possibilities for Agent 007.

Nihari for a classic Karachi experience

If Bond wanted a dish with a deep connection to Pakistan’s history, nihari would make a strong choice.

The slow-cooked meat stew has roots in the royal kitchens of the Indian subcontinent. Migrants brought the dish to Karachi after Partition, helping it become part of the city’s food culture.

Today, Javed Nihari in Federal B Area and Zahid Nihari in Saddar remain popular destinations for the dish.

For Bond, either restaurant could have offered a hearty meal after a long journey.

Fry Kabab brings a Karachi twist

Bond could also have chosen something more closely associated with Karachi.

Fry kabab at Waheed Kabab House on Burns Road would be a strong contender. The famous food street has long attracted people looking for traditional Karachi flavours.

The soft and smoky kababs offer a very different experience from the formal restaurants usually associated with international spies.

If 007 wanted a memorable street-food stop, Burns Road would have been hard to ignore.

Biryani would be almost impossible to miss

No Karachi food tour would feel complete without biryani.

The rice dish appears at countless gatherings across the city. Families serve it at lunches, weddings, birthdays and other celebrations.

Every Karachi resident seems to have a preferred biryani restaurant. Bond could have had several options during his fictional visit.

Al-Rehman Biryani near Merewether Clock Tower would have been one possibility. Naseeb Biryani in Saddar could have offered another.

Farhan Biryani was also an option. However, its location near Karachi Airport might not have appealed to Bond after the dramatic events that brought him towards the city.

Katakat offers dinner and a show

For a more adventurous meal, Bond might have ordered katakat.

The dish features chopped offal cooked with spices and butter. Its name comes from the distinctive metallic sound produced when chefs rapidly chop the ingredients with knives.

The cooking process itself has become part of the experience.

Noorani Kabab House on Shahrah-i-Quaideen would be a natural choice for 007. Customers can select ingredients such as brains, kidneys and liver for their katakat.

That combination of food and spectacle sounds fitting for a Bond mission.

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Haleem for a hearty finish

Haleem could have provided Bond with another filling option.

The thick dish combines lentils, barley and meat. Karachi restaurants often serve it during religious occasions, particularly around Muharram.

However, the city’s appetite for haleem has pushed several restaurants to serve it throughout the year.

Karachi Haleem on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Mazaidaar Haleem on Burns Road have both expanded beyond their original locations as demand grew.

Either restaurant could have satisfied Bond after a demanding day in the city.

The Bond-style Karachi finale

Once dinner ends, Karachi offers several ways to finish the meal.

A chilled doodh soda, made with milk and Sprite, would provide one option. Rooh Afza served over ice would offer another.

And for a fictional James Bond, there is only one appropriate instruction: shaken, not stirred.

The Bond films may never reveal which Karachi restaurant inspired the famous line in The Living Daylights. But the mystery has created an entertaining food trail through one of Pakistan’s most celebrated culinary cities.

For now, 007’s restaurant remains unknown. Karachi’s food lovers, however, have plenty of candidates.

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