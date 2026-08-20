A Sahiwal workshop brings growers, researchers, government officials and international trade representatives together to strengthen Pakistan’s potato sector for global markets

Pakistan’s potato industry is being positioned for greater international competitiveness as the Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC), together with the Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal, and the Agriculture Department of the Government of Punjab, held a workshop focused on expanding the crop’s export potential.

Held in Sahiwal on August 20, the workshop, titled “Strengthening Pakistan’s Potato Value Chain for Global Markets”, focused on quality seed, higher productivity, industrial processing, starch production and sustainable farming practices.

Potato is one of Pakistan’s major horticultural crops and an important contributor to fresh vegetable exports. The reopening of the Russian market and the registration of 101 Pakistani companies to serve that market have created fresh opportunities for exporters and growers. Against this backdrop, the workshop examined production challenges, quality standards, varietal development, processing, value addition and market diversification.

Pakistan Potato Sector Targets Global Markets

Muhammad Naseer, CEO of PHDEC, delivered the opening remarks and welcomed participants. He stressed the need to strengthen the country’s potato value chain through quality seed, improved productivity, value addition, diversified markets and export-oriented production.

Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Consultant Agro at PHDEC, also highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts across the sector to improve production standards, processing capacity and export competitiveness.

Dr. Anjum Ali outlined initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Punjab to support potato production and sector development. The measures include improving productivity, promoting better farming practices and providing greater support to growers.

Rana Aftab Iqbal, Director of the Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal, presented the institute’s ongoing work in research, varietal development and production technologies, as well as its support for the farming community.

New Varieties and Processing Opportunities Discussed

Dr. Tariq Javaid delivered a technical presentation on developing potato varieties with longer shelf life, high dry matter and stronger export appeal. The discussion focused on characteristics that can benefit both fresh exports and industrial processing.

Representatives from trade missions in Russia, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and the UAE shared information about their respective markets. They discussed export prospects, market requirements and conditions Pakistani businesses need to meet when entering international markets.

The session provided exporters and other stakeholders with greater insight into potential destinations and the standards required to compete successfully overseas.

Dr. Khalid Zafar also explained phytosanitary certification and the procedures involved in potato exports. The presentation covered requirements designed to ensure that shipments comply with importing countries’ plant-health conditions and move efficiently through export processes.

Growers Highlight Challenges Facing the Industry

Shaukat Ali Chadhar, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Food & Agriculture, highlighted challenges facing potato growers, including production issues, input costs, productivity and market competitiveness.

Ch. Maqsood Ahmad Jatt, Vice President of the Potato Growers Co-Operative Society, Okara, presented concerns raised by farmers. These included access to quality seed, market access, pricing and measures needed to improve the overall value chain.

PHDEC representatives Khawar Nadeem, Manager Agri Products, and Zulqarnain Zaka, Assistant Manager Agri Products, outlined the organization’s ongoing and planned initiatives for the sector.

Their focus includes export promotion, market linkages, value addition and improved facilitation for stakeholders across the potato industry.

Families Flock to Northern Areas as inDrive Intercity Travel Rises 54%

PHDEC Offers Subsidized Certification Support

The PHDEC team also briefed stakeholders about its Certification Project, which offers GlobalG.A.P., HACCP and ISO 22000 certifications through an 80:20 subsidized cost-sharing arrangement.

Stakeholders were invited to participate in the upcoming FoodAg Exhibition in Karachi in November 2026. PHDEC also announced plans for a dedicated horticulture expo in Lahore in March 2027, with support from the Government of Punjab.

The planned events are expected to provide additional opportunities for business development, market connections and the promotion of Pakistani horticultural products.

Collaboration Seen as Key to Export Growth

Dr. Sajid-Ur-Rehman, Chief Scientist and Director General of the Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad, delivered the closing remarks.

He appreciated PHDEC, the Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal, and participating stakeholders for organizing the workshop. He stressed the importance of closer cooperation among research institutions, government departments, growers, processors and exporters.

The workshop highlighted the need for a coordinated approach to address challenges across Pakistan’s potato industry. With the Russian market reopening and opportunities emerging in other international destinations, stakeholders are seeking to improve production, quality, processing and certification standards.

The discussions in Sahiwal reflect a broader effort to turn Pakistan’s potato sector into a more competitive export industry while creating stronger links between farmers, researchers, processors and international buyers.

Follow THE AZB