Rising summer demand for shared, pre-agreed-fare journeys highlights a growing preference among families for convenient travel to Pakistan’s northern destinations.

Families across Pakistan are increasingly heading towards the country’s cooler northern areas to escape the summer heat, with inDrive reporting a sharp rise in intercity travel activity during the first half of 2026.

Karachi: Global mobility and urban services platform inDrive said routes connecting Islamabad with northern mountainous destinations were among the busiest on its intercity network during the period. Overall intercity travel activity on the platform increased by 54% compared with the same period last year, while the total distance travelled also rose by 54%.

Northern Destinations See Strong Summer Demand

The increase coincided with the start of the summer travel season, as families and groups looked towards mountainous destinations for cooler weather and holiday breaks.

The Islamabad-to-northern areas routes were particularly active, reflecting strong demand for travel towards popular mountain destinations. The trend also points to changing preferences among families planning longer road journeys during the summer months.

Rather than driving themselves, more travellers are choosing shared transportation services that allow them to agree on fares before starting their journey.

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Families Seek Convenient Travel Options

According to inDrive, the growing use of shared intercity travel allows families and groups to plan their transportation expenses in advance. Pre-agreed fares can also help travellers avoid some of the uncertainty associated with long-distance road trips.

For families travelling with multiple passengers, door-to-door transportation can provide an alternative to managing fuel, parking and the challenges of driving through unfamiliar mountainous routes.

Owais Saeed, Country Manager of inDrive Pakistan, said families are increasingly choosing the service because it offers an affordable and efficient way to travel.

He said the platform provides passengers with convenient door-to-door transportation to their destinations and back, making longer journeys easier to manage.

Travel Trends Reflect Changing Passenger Choices

Saeed added that the service can give families greater peace of mind during their holidays by reducing concerns over fuel expenses, parking and navigating traffic in mountainous areas.

The 54% rise in both intercity travel activity and total distance travelled indicates that demand for longer journeys on the platform has grown significantly compared with the first half of 2025.

With summer travel continuing, the northern areas are expected to remain a major destination for families seeking cooler weather, scenic locations and a break from the heat of Pakistan’s major cities.

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