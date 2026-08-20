The Jamal Akbar Memorial Society is established to honour the singer’s legacy and support emerging cultural talent

The new society will honour the late singer’s artistic legacy through cultural programmes, emerging talent initiatives and annual awards

The Jamal Akbar Memorial Society has been established in memory of renowned singer Jamal Akbar, with his wife, Mrs Reshma Akbar, appointed as Patron. The society aims to preserve his artistic legacy while creating new opportunities for musicians, artists and emerging creative talent.

An Organizing Committee comprising Nasim Shah, Advocate, Muhammad Waseem and Rais Khan has also been formed to oversee the society’s activities and programmes throughout the year.

Society to Promote Music and Cultural Talent

The society will focus on promoting music, culture and creative expression through a series of programmes and initiatives. Its activities will include platforms designed to support emerging artists while also recognizing the contributions of established figures in the cultural sector.

The initiative seeks to keep Jamal Akbar’s legacy alive by encouraging artistic development and providing greater visibility to new talent. Organizers said the society would work throughout the year rather than limiting its activities to a single annual event.

Jamal Akbar Cultural Awards Announced

As part of its annual programme, the society will introduce the Jamal Akbar Cultural Awards. The awards will recognize individuals who have made notable contributions to music, the arts and wider cultural life.

The awards are expected to become an important part of the society’s efforts to celebrate established artists while encouraging the next generation of creative talent.

The formation of the society, the announcement of the Organizing Committee and the launch of the Cultural Awards were unveiled during a reception and dinner hosted in honour of Jamal Akbar’s family.

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Family and Friends Pay Tribute

The gathering brought together members of Jamal Akbar’s family, friends and well-wishers to remember the late singer and celebrate his contribution to the cultural landscape.

Among those attending were Mrs Reshma Akbar, his daughters Sarwat Akbar and Komal Akbar, son-in-law Vasilis Zen, Sharmeen Sanwal and Nazia Amir, along with other family members, friends and supporters.

The event served as an opportunity to reflect on Jamal Akbar’s artistic journey and the impact of his work on the music and cultural community.

Society Plans Year-Round Cultural Initiatives

The Jamal Akbar Memorial Society plans to continue its work through year-round cultural and musical initiatives. Organizers aim to create platforms where emerging artists can develop their skills, gain recognition and connect with wider audiences.

Through these efforts, the society hopes to preserve Jamal Akbar’s contribution to the arts while building a lasting platform for music, culture and creative talent.

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