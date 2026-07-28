First reactions hail the new Spider-Man film as a grounded, emotional, and action-packed return that could mark a major comeback for Marvel Studios.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received overwhelmingly positive first reactions from members of the film press, with many describing the latest Marvel installment as one of the strongest entries in the actor’s Spider-Man journey. Critics praised the film’s emotional storytelling, grounded approach, and action-packed sequences ahead of its theatrical release.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth standalone Spider-Man film is being hailed as a refreshing return to the character’s street-level roots. Early reviewers said the sequel balances action, emotion, mystery, and humor while exploring Peter Parker’s personal struggles following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Critics Praise a Grounded Story

More than 100 words into the early reactions, Spider-Man has emerged as the center of praise for delivering a more mature and character-driven story. Fandango correspondent Erik Davis described the film as deeper and more thoughtful than the previous trilogy, adding that Cretton directed some of the best action sequences of Tom Holland’s era as the web-slinger.

Davis said the movie blends elements of detective fiction, psychological thriller, and buddy comedy, particularly highlighting the chemistry between Spider-Man and Punisher. He also called the film a heartfelt tribute to longtime fans of the superhero franchise.

Film critic Wendy Lee Szany also praised the movie, saying she had “no notes” after watching it and highlighting its top-tier action sequences alongside emotionally powerful moments.

Tom Holland Delivers His Strongest Performance

Entertainment journalist Brandon Pope described Brand New Day as one of Marvel’s most complete films in recent years. He said director Destin Daniel Cretton successfully honored classic Spider-Man stories, particularly those inspired by Sam Raimi’s films, while creating an emotional and thrilling adventure. Pope also praised the performances of Hulk and Punisher, saying the film’s major reveal exceeded expectations.

Veteran critic Peter Howell echoed similar views, saying the sequel moves away from multiverse-focused storytelling and returns Spider-Man to the familiar streets of New York City. He added that Tom Holland fully captures Peter Parker’s trademark humor, emotional struggles, and everyday challenges in a way that closely reflects the original comic book character created by Stan Lee.

Kevin Verma of Nexus Point called the film exactly the refresh Marvel Studios needed, praising Holland’s performance, the Spider-Man-Punisher partnership, and a screenplay that prioritizes strong characters alongside exciting action.

A New Chapter After No Way Home

Set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker as he continues fighting crime after Doctor Strange’s spell erased his identity from everyone’s memory. Without the support of MJ and Ned, Peter faces a mysterious new villain portrayed by Sadie Sink while discovering that his spider powers are evolving in unexpected ways.

The supporting cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, and Sadie Sink in a mysterious antagonist role.

High Expectations for Marvel’s Next Blockbuster

Expectations are exceptionally high for Brand New Day following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $1.9 billion worldwide, while Spider-Man: Far From Home grossed more than $1.1 billion globally. Industry observers believe the new film could strengthen Marvel Studios’ box office momentum ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday later this year.

Tom Holland revealed that he played a much larger role in developing the latest Spider-Man film than in previous installments. He said he spent considerable time reading fan discussions online to better understand what audiences wanted before sharing those ideas directly with Marvel producers and screenwriters.

According to Holland, fan expectations played a major role in shaping the film’s direction, costume design, and overall story, reflecting Marvel’s effort to deliver an experience that longtime Spider-Man supporters would appreciate.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in cinemas on July 31, with early reactions suggesting Marvel may have another major blockbuster on its hands.

Follow THE AZB