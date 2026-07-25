Smoke rises after reported military activity as tensions escalate between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels.

Houthis say they targeted the Saudi city of Jizan hours after Riyadh launched airstrikes on rebel positions, as the wider Middle East conflict continues to escalate.

JIZAN: Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Saturday that they launched a missile attack on the Saudi Arabian city of Jizan, hours after Saudi forces carried out airstrikes on Houthi military targets in western Yemen.

The claim followed a renewed exchange of hostilities that has intensified regional tensions and expanded the ongoing conflict across the Middle East.

Houthis claim missile attack

The Houthi-run Ansarollah media outlet said the group launched a missile that caused fires in Jizan, a Saudi city on the Red Sea.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the attack. However, the kingdom’s Civil Defence agency briefly issued public warnings in Jizan and Yanbu, advising residents of potential danger before lifting the alerts minutes later.

Saudi officials have issued similar warnings during previous missile and drone attacks.

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Saudi Arabia targets Houthi positions

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced strikes on Houthi military sites in Hodeida, saying the operation targeted facilities threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

A Yemeni security source said the strikes hit a naval base in Ras al-Kathib, a military camp on Kamaran Island and a telecommunications facility near Hodeida Port.

Houthi media reported that two civilians were injured during the attacks.

Maritime tensions continue

The latest escalation comes after the Houthis declared a maritime blockade targeting Saudi-linked shipping and claimed responsibility for attacks on vessels operating in the Red Sea.

Saudi authorities confirmed that the Saudi-owned vessel NCC MASA sustained minor damage after an attack earlier this week but continued its voyage.

The Red Sea has become increasingly important for Saudi oil exports as disruptions continue in the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional conflict deepens

The exchange of attacks comes as the broader regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to evolve.

US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were continuing but warned that Washington could intensify military action if diplomatic efforts fail.

Trump said the United States remains focused on preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon while protecting international shipping routes.

Iran reports further military action

Iran’s military said it had launched attacks targeting US military assets in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed it targeted an Amazon data centre in Bahrain. However, neither US officials, Bahraini authorities nor Amazon confirmed the claim.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported that warning sirens sounded early Saturday and advised residents to seek shelter as a precaution.

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