Asim Azhar responded to criticism following reactions to his latest release and discussion surrounding social media influencer Rajab Butt.

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The conversation began after the singer released his rendition of Tu Hai Wohi Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha. While some listeners appreciated the version, others criticised the performance and argued that the original song should not have been recreated. As discussion expanded online, the controversy moved beyond the music itself.

Asim Azhar Song Draws Reactions

The latest release generated mixed responses across social media platforms.

Several users criticised the cover version and expressed disappointment with the reinterpretation of the classic track. Meanwhile, other listeners supported the singer and encouraged appreciation for artistic experimentation.

As debate continued, discussion around the song gained additional attention.

Rajab Butt Support Sparks Discussion

The discussion intensified after Rajab Butt shared a lip-sync video in support of the track.

Asim Azhar publicly thanked the influencer for the gesture. However, that response prompted criticism from some social media users who questioned the decision to acknowledge the support.

Consequently, conversations shifted from the song toward public reactions and online expectations.

Asim Azhar Issues Clarification

Responding to the criticism, Asim Azhar released a statement through Instagram.

According to the singer, thanking someone for appreciation does not mean he shares that person’s opinions or values. He stated that he understood concerns raised by supporters and agreed with many of the points being discussed.

Furthermore, he explained that his intention was simply to respond to kindness respectfully.

Social Media Debate Continues

Despite the clarification, discussion continued across social media.

Some users argued that the singer should not have publicly accepted support from Rajab Butt. In contrast, supporters of the influencer criticised Asim Azhar and questioned his later explanation.

As a lighter closing remark in his statement, the singer encouraged followers to continue enjoying his new music and sweet mangoes.

Public Reactions Remain Divided

The latest debate highlights how public responses around entertainment increasingly extend beyond music releases.

While some listeners focused on artistic choices, others concentrated on online interactions and public perception. As a result, conversations surrounding celebrity engagement continue attracting attention across social platforms.