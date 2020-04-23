SITE industrialists criticized Sindh Govt policies

President SITE Association of Industry, Mr. Suleman Chawla called an emergent meeting to discuss the issues pertaining to the industrialists in current situation. Meeting was attended by large number of industrialists including Patron Zubair Motiwala, SVP Saleem Nagaria, VP Farhan Ashrafi, Younus Bashir, Jawed Bilwani, Tariq Yousuf, Saleem Parekh, Anwer Aziz, Arif Lakhany and others.

After taking inputs from the industrialists it was unanimously resolved to demand the that Sindh Govt should understand the precarious conditions of business community of Karachi and fervently appeal to convert current strict lockdown into smart lockdown.

“Govt should allow opening of wholesale and retail markets remaining within the SOPs parameters, also allow all the industries to start their production forthwith including downstream industries of export based enterprises”, demanded in resolution.

Industrialists also reminded the Govt that Karachi is being discriminated with the rest of the country, as only Karachi remains under lockdown. They also emphasized that the Holy month of Ramadhan is approaching fast and this is the biggest sale season for business community and closure in these days means loss for the whole year.

In resolution further criticized the long conditionalities of salary package and were of the view that 70% of the businesses do not opt for interest-based banking, therefore need of the hour is zero-rate interest and cutting long list of conditionalities into one that banks should accept post-dated cheques. Only this would prove beneficial to the business community.

