Pakistan concerned over anti-Muslim policies of RSS inspired Indian Govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the discriminatory and anti-Muslim policies and practices of the RSS inspired Indian government.

In her opening statement at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui regretted that these policies persist regardless of the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

She pointed out that a systematic campaign is unfortunately underway in India to demonize Muslims who face increased exclusion as well as threat of mob violence.

The spokesperson said the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has also voiced deep concerns over rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia within political and media circles as well as the social media platforms where Indian Muslim minority is being blamed for the spread of the coronavirus.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson reminded that it is an internationally disputed territory and killing of people, use of brute force and blocking communication links constitutes violation of international laws. She said Pakistan is concerned over the increasing persecution of journalists in the occupied territory on baseless and concocted charges.

The spokesperson said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our missions abroad continue to provide relief and assistance to the overseas Pakistani community in the wake of Corona Virus. Food ration and financial assistance is being provided to those in need.

She said repatriation of Pakistanis is continuing as per the comprehensive and phased plan developed with the coordination of relevant stakeholders. She said five thousand and seventy nine Pakistanis have been brought back from different countries in the third phase of this plan. In addition, one thousand, two hundred and fifty-four Pakistani nationals have been brought back through land borders in the last few days including forty one from India through Wagah border.

Like this: Like Loading...