Sir Syed Day: SSUET, AIT and AMUOBA Honour Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

Sir Syed Day: University leaders and distinguished guests pay tribute to Sir Syed Ahmed Khan at a ceremony in Karachi.

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) and the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) celebrated Sir Syed Day with enthusiasm.

The event marked the birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the renowned educationist and reformer of the subcontinent. Speakers paid tribute to his vision and enduring contribution to education and social progress.

They described his legacy as a continuing source of inspiration. They also stressed the importance of academic excellence, diversity and community development.

Akbar Ali Khan Highlights University Progress

Addressing the ceremony, AMUOBA President and SSUET Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan highlighted Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s contribution to the educational and cultural development of Muslims in the subcontinent.

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He said Sir Syed University carries forward this tradition. The institution aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for professional success.

Akbar Ali Khan also outlined the university’s recent progress. He said the management team had achieved significant results during the previous 18 months.

“For the first time, we have presented a deficit-free budget, and we anticipate that our next budget will show a surplus,” he said.

He added that the university had recorded strong admissions for another consecutive year. Students can choose from 54 academic programmes, including 14 newly introduced programmes.

The university has also expanded its facilities. The seventh floor of Block E has been completed, featuring a modern design studio.

Classes at the Sir Syed School of Law are expected to begin soon in Sir Syed Tower. The university is also considering plans to start classes at its new campus.

Akbar Ali Khan said the institution had upgraded three laboratories in addition to its artificial intelligence laboratory. It has also restored its internal water supply system.

According to him, the improvement has eliminated the need for costly water tankers. The university now saves more than Rs1 million each month.

Erum Akbar Ali Khan Highlights Sir Syed’s Reform Movement

Chairperson of the Zakir Ali Khan Foundation and Zakir Ali Khan Panel, Erum Akbar Ali Khan, spoke about Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s intellectual movement.

She said his educational vision helped awaken a community facing social and educational challenges.

She also discussed the contributions of Engr. Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan. She said he drew inspiration from Sir Syed’s ideals and worked to advance education, literature and sports.

His contributions included the establishment of the KMC Sports Complex and a swimming pool, she added.

Erum Akbar Ali Khan said Zakir Ali Khan was the first Pakistani to receive the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan International Award for Literature. He also received the Sir Syed Lifetime Achievement Award from Aligarh Muslim University.

She noted that he authored more than ten books. The foundation continues to carry forward his mission, she said.

Speakers Call for a Renewed Commitment to Education

AMUOBA General Secretary Dr. Jafar Nazir Usmani described Sir Syed as a visionary leader who understood the importance of education and intellectual progress.

He said the association remained committed to preserving Sir Syed’s ideals and spreading knowledge.

Prominent writer and poet Mahmood Sham also highlighted the influence of Aligarh’s educational tradition. He said its emphasis on education and character-building helped shape a vision for national development.

He described education as the foundation of a complete civilisation. He also warned that social disorder and uncertainty were again becoming visible in society.

Senator Haseeb Khan spoke about Pakistan’s economic potential. He highlighted the country’s natural resources and referred to the mineral wealth of Balochistan.

Ejaz Farooqui discussed Aligarh Muslim University’s historical role in the movement that led to Pakistan’s creation. He also praised Sir Syed University’s progress and proposed relocating it to a larger campus.

Literary Programme Marks Sir Syed Day

Tariq Sabzwari, convener of the Literary Art and Culture Forum, moderated the ceremony. He discussed different aspects of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s personality and contributions.

The programme also featured a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It concluded with the singing of the “Tarana-e-Aligarh”.

A poetry gathering, or mushaira, followed the ceremony. Distinguished poets Khalid Irfan, Rakhshanda Khan, Ahmed Salman, Mahmood Sham and Tariq Sabzwari entertained the audience with their verses.

The celebration reaffirmed the institutions’ commitment to preserving Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s legacy and promoting education, literature and social progress.

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