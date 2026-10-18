Karsaz Tragedy Asifa Bhutto Zardari Urges Youth to Reject Extremism

Karsaz Tragedy: First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari pays tribute to the victims on the 19th anniversary.

First Lady of Pakistan Asifa Bhutto Zardari has paid tribute to the victims of the Karsaz tragedy, urging young Pakistanis to reject extremism, stand against hatred and help build a peaceful, democratic and tolerant society.

In a message marking the 19th anniversary of the tragedy, she remembered the hundreds of thousands of people who gathered in Karachi on October 18, 2007, to welcome her mother, former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, home after years of exile.

She said terrorists turned the celebration into a scene of death and destruction. More than 180 people lost their lives, while hundreds suffered injuries.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari described the victims as brave Pakistanis who believed in democracy, peace and a better future. She also acknowledged the lasting pain endured by their families.

Remembering Benazir Bhutto’s Courage

The First Lady said Benazir Bhutto understood the dangers she faced but refused to surrender to extremism.

Her mother believed terrorism could not be allowed to determine Pakistan’s future or silence the democratic aspirations of its people, she said.

Sir Syed Day: SSUET, AIT and AMUOBA Honour Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

Benazir Bhutto survived the Karsaz attack but was assassinated in a terrorist attack just 70 days later.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari said the tragedy remained both a personal loss and a national reminder of the need to protect peace, democracy and human dignity.

First Lady Calls on Young Pakistanis to Reject Extremism

Addressing Pakistan’s youth, she stressed that the lessons of Karsaz remained relevant to a generation that would shape the country’s future.

She warned that violent extremism often begins long before physical violence occurs. Hatred, intolerance and the suppression of dialogue can create conditions in which differences become excuses for violence.

She urged young people not to allow anyone to exploit their faith, frustrations or aspirations to promote hatred.

She also called on them to question messages of intolerance, reject those who glorify terrorism and guard against extremist propaganda on social media.

“Our diversity is not a weakness to be exploited, but a strength to be cherished,” she said in her message.

Education, Justice and Opportunity Key to Peace

Asifa Bhutto Zardari emphasised that the response to extremism must focus on courage, education, opportunity, justice and peaceful coexistence.

She said young Pakistanis deserved access to education and employment rather than conflict and exploitation.

The country, she added, had a responsibility to provide young people with the resources and confidence needed to fulfil their potential.

She also paid tribute to all innocent citizens who had lost their lives to terrorism across Pakistan, including children, teachers, police officers and members of the security forces.

Call for a Peaceful and Democratic Pakistan

The First Lady urged young people to honour the victims of terrorism through their everyday actions. She called on them to oppose hatred, respect differences, defend human dignity and speak out against violence and injustice.

She encouraged students and communities to make schools, universities and digital platforms places of understanding rather than division.

“Let the generation that inherited the pain of terrorism become the generation that builds a Pakistan free from its shadow,” she said.

Concluding her message, Asifa Bhutto Zardari prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the martyrs of Karsaz and strength for their families.

She expressed hope that their sacrifices would continue to inspire a peaceful, tolerant, democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

Follow THE AZB