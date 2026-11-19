He extends his best wishes for the 2026–27 term during a cordial meeting in Islamabad, where they discuss the rule of law and the legal fraternity.

Ahmed Chinoy met newly elected Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Syed Amjad Shah to congratulate him on his election for the 2026–27 term.

During the warm and cordial meeting, Chinoy extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a successful tenure. They also discussed the rule of law, the legal fraternity and matters related to national progress.

Chinoy wished Shah every success in serving the legal community and the country during his presidency.

Follow THE AZB