Bilawal Bhutto: The PPP chairman addresses the Karsaz tragedy anniversary and calls for stronger action against terrorism.

Speaking at the 19th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy, the PPP chairman pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto’s supporters and stresses constitutional politics and national unity.

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi over his response to terrorism. He said political leaders must speak clearly against militant violence and defend their provinces.

Bilawal made the remarks while addressing a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy on October 18. He paid tribute to those killed in the 2007 attack targeting the procession that welcomed former prime minister Benazir Bhutto back to Pakistan.

He said October 18 remains a dark day in the country’s history. He also praised PPP workers who lost their lives while protecting their leader.

Bilawal said the sacrifices of the Karsaz victims demonstrated that terrorism, extremism and violence could not weaken the democratic spirit. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to protecting the Constitution, strengthening democratic institutions and safeguarding public rights.

Bilawal Says Pakistan Must Confront Terrorism

The PPP chairman said his party considered the fight against terrorism a responsibility. He recalled Benazir Bhutto’s warnings about forces seeking to undermine Pakistan’s authority in Swat.

Bilawal said the PPP government, formed in 2008, launched military operations in Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said these actions fulfilled Benazir Bhutto’s commitment to confronting militancy.

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He claimed Pakistan had defeated militants through sustained efforts. He also criticised past decisions that led to the release of militants from Pakistani prisons.

According to Bilawal, the country is now facing the consequences of those decisions. He warned that militant groups were again challenging the state’s authority in Swat.

He said security forces and civilians were confronting terrorism from Khyber to Khuzdar. He also urged political leaders to treat attacks seriously and avoid turning the issue into a political dispute.

Tribute to Karsaz Victims

Bilawal said the evidence surrounding the Karsaz attack had not been properly preserved, alleging that crucial evidence was washed away.

He said the PPP had continued its struggle against terrorism and that the fight now involved society as a whole.

He added that Pakistan had not yet achieved Benazir Bhutto’s vision of a peaceful and democratic country. He called for a collective effort to create a safer environment.

PPP Chairman Highlights Political Reconciliation

Bilawal also discussed the role of political compromise in strengthening democracy. He recalled how opposing political groups worked together during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD).

He said Benazir Bhutto pursued reconciliation to protect democratic institutions. Even political opponents eventually became part of efforts to restore democracy, he added.

Bilawal said Benazir Bhutto also had to make political compromises when forming a government in 1988. He argued that she prioritised the democratic system and the public’s future over personal interests.

He cited the 18th Constitutional Amendment as another example of political consensus. He said its passage required dialogue and agreement among different political parties.

According to Bilawal, compromise does not mean abandoning principles. Instead, it involves finding acceptable solutions through consultation.

He urged political leaders to focus on public relief and the implementation of their manifestos. He said effective political strategies must address key public concerns while protecting core principles.

Bilawal Reiterates PPP Position on New Provinces

The PPP chairman also addressed the debate over creating new provinces. He said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi understood the positions of the PPP and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal maintained that constitutional and legal procedures must govern the creation of new provinces. He also stressed the importance of consensus.

He questioned why new provinces had not been established in areas where political agreement was possible. He specifically referred to Gilgit and asked why progress had not been made there.

Calls on Fazlur Rehman to Speak Against Militancy

Bilawal said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had the right to criticise the government as an opposition leader.

However, he argued that Fazlur Rehman should speak more openly against terrorism. Bilawal noted that members of the Maulana’s own party had also been killed in militant attacks.

He referred to recent security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said political leaders should avoid exploiting terrorism for political gain.

Bilawal also maintained that the PPP had supported emergency measures only through constitutional and legal procedures.

He concluded by emphasising the need for political dialogue, national unity and sustained action against terrorism. He said Pakistan’s political leadership must work together to address security challenges and improve the lives of citizens.

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