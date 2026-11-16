Fly Jinnah launches five weekly non-stop flights between Karachi and Abu Dhabi from November 28, 2026.

New non-stop service will strengthen air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE, offering passengers more travel options

Fly Jinnah has announced a new non-stop flight route connecting Karachi with Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The service will begin on November 28, 2026, with five weekly flights in each direction.

The new route will provide passengers with more convenient travel options between Pakistan and the UAE. It will also support growing travel demand between the two countries.

Karachi–Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule

Fly Jinnah will operate flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The airline has announced the following schedule, with all times shown in local time.

Flight Route Departure Arrival Operating days 9P 692 Karachi–Abu Dhabi 00:20 01:45 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 9P 693 Abu Dhabi–Karachi 02:35 05:45 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

A Fly Jinnah spokesperson said the new route marked another step in expanding the airline’s international network. The spokesperson added that five weekly non-stop flights would give passengers greater choice and easier access to the UAE capital.

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The airline also reaffirmed its commitment to reliable and affordable air travel.

Expanding Karachi’s International Connectivity

Karachi remains an important hub in Fly Jinnah’s expanding domestic and international network.

From Karachi, the airline serves seven domestic destinations: Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot.

Internationally, Fly Jinnah operates flights to Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Abu Dhabi will become another destination in its international network from November 28.

Onboard Services and Passenger Benefits

Fly Jinnah operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline highlights cabin comfort and generous economy-class seat spacing as part of its value-focused travel experience.

Passengers can also access several onboard services. SkyCafe offers snacks, sandwiches and meals at affordable prices. Meanwhile, the free SkyTime streaming service allows passengers to enjoy a selection of entertainment directly on their personal devices.

The airline also offers Air Rewards, a loyalty programme through which passengers can earn, transfer and redeem points.

How to Book Flights

Passengers can book Karachi–Abu Dhabi flights through the airline’s official website, www.flyjinnah.com. They can also contact the call centre at 111-000-035 or book through authorised travel agencies.

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