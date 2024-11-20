Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has hailed students as the nation’s future heroes, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talent to drive Pakistan’s growth.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony entitled World Sustainable transport Day, at Isra University’s Faculty of Civil Engineering Science, Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the university’s contributions to Hyderabad and encouraged students to showcase their innovative ideas on Sustainable public transport. He commended sustainable transport projects presented by students, acknowledging their potential to transform Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon highlighted the Sindh government’s pioneering achievements, including harnessing wind energy projects in Thatta and Thar coal for electricity generation, The Coal project which initiated by the late Ms Benazir Bhutto and revived by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008. Today, thousands of megawatts are being produced from the Thar Coal project, recognized by economists as a prime source of affordable electricity.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon reassured the youth that Pakistan offers numerous opportunities, urging them to capitalize on their skills. He outlined the Sindh government’s initiatives under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, including the People’s Bus Service, EV buses, women’s pink buses, and skills training under BISP.

The Senior Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding transport services, including the Yellow Line and Red Line BRT in Karachi, double-decker buses, and EV taxis for youth employment.

Senior Minister’s message to the youth was clear: Don’t be disappointed, we will make a strong country and nation together. With his inspiring words, Memon rallied the youth to take charge and contribute to Pakistan’s bright future.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the importance of focusing on every sector to resolve Pakistan’s problems, stating that if all departments work efficiently, many issues can be addressed. He also announced plans to discuss increasing student enrollment with the Federation.

Speaking at ceremony, Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed the VPN issue, highlighting the dual nature of technology and advocating for introducing modern technologies like IT and AI to the younger generation, while cautioning against misuse by ill-minded individuals.

Regarding protests in country Sharjeel Inam Memon stressed the need for ethical demonstrations, condemning violence and damage to national institutions like Parliament, Radio Pakistan, and PTV. He warned that teaching violence to youth can lead to unintended consequences.

The Senior Minister also discussed transport reforms, announcing the removal of illegal bus stands in Karachi and plans to phase out others in Sindh, including Hyderabad. Limited bus services have been launched in Hyderabad, with plans to expand the People’s Bus Service to every major road in each city.

He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to combating drug abuse, urging youth and students to stay away from drugs. He sought media support in this endeavor and encouraged students to participate in politics, cautioning against exploiting youth for short-term gains.

During the ceremony, Sharjeel Inam planted a sapling at Isra University Park and inspected sustainable transport projects by civil engineering students, praising their innovative ideas.