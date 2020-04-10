“A man in a Role Mr. Shamoon Zaki”

Chairman of Pakistan Indonesia Business Forum, Director of M/s Zaki Industrial Corporation, Proprietor of SHAZAK Multinational, Director of Blood Bank Pakistan, Director of Grace Passion (PVT) Ltd, Director of ISPA International , Advisor in Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry for Fairs, Exhibitions & Trade. M/s Zaki Industrial Corporation was established in August 1952, & currently working with following sister concerns as a group of companies:

M/s Zaki Industrial Corp.,M/s Shazak Multinational.,M/s Zakpak Pvt. Ltd. ,M/s Grace Passion Pvt Ltd, (Manufacturer of Embroidered Fabrics.), M/s Blood Bank Pakistan(A nonprofit application providing a platform to connect blood donors and receivers as online blood bank all across Pakistan.), M/s ISPA International (ISPA is a brand, which caters full range of FMCG’S, mostly concentrating on personal care and beauty products. It’s an umbrella brand, which caters different range of cosmetic products under one single roof.) Also Mr. Zaki work in Finished Products: Air freshener, Beauty / toilet Soap, Facial Tissue, Toilet Rolls, Aerosol Products, Body Spray, Diapers, Perfume, Fairness cream, Hair Removal Cream, Beverages Food, & Hand Sanitizer etc., Mr. Zaki work also Raw Materials: Fragrance Oil Beef Tallow, RBD Palm Stearin, Soap Noodles,Veterinary Chemicals, All types of yarn

Mr. Zaki speaks to Daily AZB about Pakistan’s entrepreneurial system and himself about his role in family business Companies.

AZB: Do you think that in Pakistan, entrepreneurship can be a key driver of the economy?

Shamoon Zaki Entrepreneurship cannot be a key driver of the formal economy given the current structural conditions of the economy. I emphasis the term ‘formal’ here. Pakistani entrepreneurs exist primarily in the informal economy. Their transition to formal status is discouraged by a punitive tax system for filers characterized by high rates, multiple taxes and the need to negotiate with multiple agencies and authorities. Structural disincentives to formalization also include an onerous regulatory system operated by a corrupt bureaucracy, the burden of which falls disproportionately on small businesses.

AZB: You are the KEY POST in your Group, further you are also acting as a member of various organizations and societies. Tell us about your journey so far?

Shamoon Zaki: I think it has been a long journey. ALLAH has been very kind and I can’t thank ALLAH enough for bestowing his blessings upon me. I have also had great friends throughout my life that helped my career and made me the professional. My family has been a great influence and motivation.

AZB: Manage multiple tasks at once, how do you deal with these huge tasks?

Shamoon Zaki : Over the years I have learnt the art of multi-tasking. There are different At I lead the group’s revenue function and I am very pleased to say that it has been very satisfying and successful role for me.

