KARACHI: Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong met Sindh Minister for Home and Law Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar in Karachi on June 3, where both sides discussed bilateral relations, security cooperation, and ongoing development projects.

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The meeting focused on strengthening coordination between Pakistan and China, particularly regarding the safety of Chinese nationals working in Sindh.

Security of Chinese nationals reviewed

During the meeting, the Sindh Home Minister assured full protection for Chinese citizens, engineers, and experts engaged in development projects across the province.

Moreover, he reiterated that a zero-tolerance policy is being implemented to ensure their safety.

He also said that law enforcement agencies are working closely with Chinese authorities to improve coordination and information sharing on security matters.

Bilateral ties and diplomatic engagement

Both sides congratulated each other on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

In addition, the Chinese Consul General thanked the Government of Sindh for its continued support and cooperation.

The Home Minister praised Consul General Yang Yundong’s diplomatic services and extended best wishes for his tenure in Karachi.

Strengthening coordination mechanisms

Officials discussed improving communication between security agencies and the Chinese Consulate to address emerging security challenges more effectively.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the importance of joint efforts to ensure a safe working environment for Chinese personnel involved in development projects.

Senior officials in attendance

The meeting was attended by the Vice Consul General of China, the Advocate General Sindh, the Additional Chief Secretary Home, and the Inspector General of Police Sindh.

Other senior officials and representatives from relevant departments also participated in the discussions.

Cultural exchange at conclusion

At the end of the meeting, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar presented traditional Sindhi gifts, including an Ajrak and Sindhi cap, to Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong as a gesture of goodwill and friendship.