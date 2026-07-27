A strategic MoU between Bukhari Group and the Ibni Sina Institute aims to expand medical tourism, digital healthcare, research collaboration, and cross-border investment between Pakistan and Türkiye.

KARACHI, July 27, 2026: Pakistan took another step toward expanding its global healthcare presence as Medical Tourism cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye gained momentum through a strategic partnership signed by Bukhari Group of Companies and the Ibni Sina Institute.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the Bukhari Group headquarters in Karachi, establishes a long-term framework for collaboration in medical tourism, healthy ageing, healthcare investment, medical education, digital health, artificial intelligence, research, and sustainable healthcare development.

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The agreement brings together Bukhari Group, led by Brig. (R) Sardar Sajjad Hussain, and the Türkiye-based Ibni Sina Institute to strengthen healthcare cooperation while promoting knowledge exchange and innovation between the two countries.

The signing ceremony attracted senior government officials, healthcare experts, academics, business leaders, civil society representatives, and members of the local and international media.

Sindh Tourism Managing Director Fayaz Ali Shah attended as the guest of honour and welcomed the initiative. He said Pakistan has significant potential to become a regional medical tourism destination through stronger international partnerships, improved healthcare services, and increased foreign investment.

Dr. Kemal Ayd?n, President of the Ibni Sina Institute, described the agreement as a major milestone in Pakistan–Türkiye relations. He said the partnership builds on the longstanding friendship between the two countries while creating new opportunities for scientific collaboration, healthy ageing, healthcare diplomacy, innovation, and sustainable development.

Brig. (R) Sardar Sajjad Hussain said the partnership reflects Bukhari Group’s vision of positioning Pakistan as a leading destination for medical tourism and healthcare innovation. He added that both organisations will work together under initiatives such as the Silk Road vision and the D-8 platform to promote healthcare excellence and sustainable economic growth.

Under the agreement, both institutions will jointly develop the Pakistan–Türkiye Medical Tourism Corridor while expanding cooperation in healthy ageing and longevity programmes, Hospital at Home services, community-based healthcare, telemedicine, digital health technologies, artificial intelligence applications, healthcare investment, and medical innovation.

The partnership also includes professional training for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, academic research, institutional collaboration, student and researcher exchange programmes, and the organisation of international healthcare conferences, exhibitions, and scientific forums. Wellness, rehabilitation, and age-friendly tourism projects also form part of the collaboration.

Bukhari Group reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Pakistan’s healthcare sector internationally while strengthening economic and healthcare cooperation with Türkiye.

The two organisations also announced plans to jointly support global initiatives, including the Silk Road Health Initiative, the World Healthy Ageing Conference, the World Longevity Forum, the Health, Ageing, Development and Environment (HADE) Forum, and future D-8 Health and Medical Tourism programmes.

Both partners expressed confidence that the alliance will encourage investment, accelerate healthcare innovation, strengthen international cooperation, and contribute to sustainable development while improving healthcare outcomes in Pakistan, Türkiye, and the wider region.

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