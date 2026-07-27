Police secure the area after the deadly attack near Berlin Pride celebrations.

German authorities say evidence points to an Islamist terror attack after a vehicle rammed into crowds at Berlin Pride, followed by a stabbing, before police fatally shot the suspect.

BERLIN: A Berlin Pride celebration turned deadly on Saturday after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd before a stabbing attack, leaving one woman dead and at least 29 others injured, according to German authorities.

Police later shot and killed the suspected attacker during an operation in Berlin’s Spandau district after he allegedly charged officers with a knife.

Police identify suspect

Authorities identified the suspect as Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen of Lebanese heritage.

Police said they launched a large-scale manhunt after a white van struck pedestrians near Tiergarten Park shortly before 10pm local time.

Investigators said the suspect also carried out a stabbing attack after the vehicle assault.

Germany calls attack suspected terrorism

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said investigators believe the incident was likely an Islamist terror attack.

He told reporters that the suspect had a history of criminal offences, radicalisation and links to extremist circles.

Authorities said the investigation is continuing.

China investigates gene-editing trial after undisclosed death of six-year-old girl

Suspect had previous extremist-related convictions

According to prosecutors, Ballout travelled to Lebanon via Turkey in 2025, where he allegedly attempted to establish contact with members of the militant group Islamic State (IS).

Lebanese authorities arrested him later that year and sentenced him to three months in prison for incitement to religious and sectarian conflict.

After returning to Germany, he was arrested again and later received a one-year and 10-month sentence for preparing a serious act of violence that endangered state security.

The court suspended the sentence for six months and placed him under the supervision of a parole officer.

He had also been convicted of robbery and assault in earlier criminal cases.

Police fatally shoot suspect

On Sunday, officers located Ballout in Spandau.

Police said he rushed toward officers with a knife during the operation.

Officers opened fire, killing him at the scene.

Authorities confirmed there was no further threat to the public.

Leaders condemn attack

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the attack site on Sunday and later attended a memorial service for the victims.

He pledged to protect Germany’s freedom and openness and said extremists would have no place in the country.

Interior Minister Dobrindt also announced that Germany would strengthen security measures for major public events and coordinate with regional authorities following the attack.

Community holds vigil

The attack disrupted one of Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ celebrations.

Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day parade attracts hundreds of thousands of participants every year.

Several planned events were cancelled after the attack.

Later on Sunday, members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered near the Brandenburg Gate for a vigil to honour the victims.

Community leaders condemned extremism and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing future Pride events despite the violence.

Follow THE AZB