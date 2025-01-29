Karachi, January 29: Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited today the Central Police Office Karachi, where he held a meeting with the IGP Sindh and discussed the overall law and order situation in the province.

He emphasized that strict measures should be enforced to curb aerial firing and that ironclad actions should be taken against those involved in aerial firing. He also asked for the number of citizens who have been killed or injured due to aerial firing this year to be provided. A comprehensive report should be prepared by police stations and districts on this matter so that further necessary actions can be taken based on this report.

During the visit, the Home Minister Sindh also discussed the security of Chinese nationals with IGP Sindh and issued necessary instructions.

Sindh Home Minister also visited the Safe City Monitoring Room established at the Central Police Office and reviewed the briefing provided by the DG Safe City regarding monitoring efforts and other important matters.

The DG Safe City briefed him that 60 cameras, including ANPR and facial recognition cameras, are operational at 12 different sites across the city. Additionally, the Safe City project system is also connected to the AVLC and the CPLC.

The Minister stated that he expects a positive response to every level regarding crime, including stolen and snatched vehicles, and that he himself will monitor the positive and fruitful impact of the Safe City project in combating crime.

IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, stated that this project was recently launched and its positive response will soon be seen.