Scotmann Pharmaceuticals organised the D Connect Summit 2026 in Islamabad to mark World Vitamin D Day. Medical experts at the event called for greater awareness, timely diagnosis and evidence-based treatment of vitamin D deficiency.

Held at IFQ Hotel & Resort, the summit brought together leading healthcare professionals. They discussed Pakistan’s vitamin D crisis and its impact on public health.

The sessions covered bone health, women’s health and overall well-being. Speakers also stressed the importance of addressing vitamin D deficiency at every stage of life.

Experts Highlight Pakistan’s Vitamin D Challenge

Dr Rizwan Athar, Consultant Medical Specialist and Pulmonologist at NESCOM Hospital and Ali Medical Center, discussed Pakistan’s vitamin D crisis.

His presentation, titled “Mapping the Burden, Mastering the Management: Pakistan’s Vitamin-D Crisis and PSIM Guidelines,” focused on diagnosis and treatment.

He described vitamin D deficiency as a significant healthcare concern. He also called for greater awareness among healthcare professionals and the public. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of following medical guidelines to improve patient care.

Prof. Dr Aamer Nabi Nur, Professor of Orthopedics and Consultant Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgeon at Shifa International Hospital, discussed vitamin D and lifelong bone health.

His session, “From Childhood to Aging: Vitamin D – A Lifetime Partner in Bone Health,” explored the nutrient’s role in calcium absorption and bone development.

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He explained that strong bones require attention from childhood and adolescence. Adequate nutrition and physical activity also remain important throughout life. In addition, appropriate vitamin D levels can help prevent bone-related complications in later years.

Women’s Health and Vitamin D

Prof. Dr Ghazala Mahmood, Professor of Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Medical Director at ICRM, Islamabad, addressed vitamin D across different stages of women’s lives.

Her presentation, “From Fertility to Postmenopause: The Clinical Spectrum of Vitamin-D in Women’s Health,” covered reproductive health, pregnancy and postmenopause.

She highlighted the need to recognise nutritional deficiencies among women. Timely medical assessment, she said, can support better reproductive, maternal and bone health outcomes.

Medical Panel Shares Clinical Perspectives

The summit also featured a panel of distinguished medical professionals.

Prof. Dr Javed Aslam Butt, Hepatologist, General Physician and Gastroenterologist, and former Head of Gastroenterology at PIMS, discussed nutritional deficiencies and their health implications. He emphasised comprehensive patient assessment and appropriate medical care.

Dr Muhammad Ayaz, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at NIRM Hospital, Islamabad, highlighted preventive healthcare. He stressed the importance of proper nutrition and timely intervention to reduce bone-related complications.

Prof. Dr Syeda Batool Mazhar, Professor of Gynaecology and Obstetrics and President of the Pakistan Menopause Society, focused on women’s health during menopause and postmenopause. She called for greater awareness of nutritional and bone health concerns, alongside appropriate clinical guidance.

Promoting Awareness and Evidence-Based Care

The D Connect Summit 2026 provided a platform for healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge and discuss practical approaches to vitamin D deficiency.

Throughout the discussions, speakers emphasised public awareness and preventive healthcare. They also highlighted the importance of responsible supplementation under medical supervision.

Through initiatives such as the D Connect Summit, Scotmann Pharmaceuticals aims to encourage professional dialogue. The company also seeks to promote awareness of important healthcare challenges in Pakistan.

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