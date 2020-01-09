Nasir Hussain Shah
Sindh government raised concern over gas shortage issue faced by Industry: Nasir Hussain Shah

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – Provincial Minister of Local bodies Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had assured industrialists to raise concerns before federal government regarding gas outages to Industry. He was talking to a meeting of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Thursday. On this occasion President of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman KITE Zubair Chhaya, Masood Naqi, Gulzar Firoz, Senior Vice President of KATI Muhammad Ikram Rajput and others also spoke on the occasion.

    President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan presents shield to Provincial Minister of Local bodies Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. At the occasion Zubair Chhaya, Ikram Rajput, Masood Naqi, Johar Qandhari, Ehtesham Uddin, Nadeem Khan and others are also present.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that many of projects to improve connectivity would be start soon. He told that bid of Malir express had be awarded and the construction work would start soon. He said that a 4 lane bridge from Korangi Causeway to Crossing would be built soon. Shah mentioned that industry is our first priority as per tha directions of Party Leadership. He told that provincial government is working to revamp the water supply and sewerage infrastructure of Karachi. He also told that all contracts for solid waste management had been reviewed and system would be restructured soon. While answering a question of regarding dues of K-electric he said that the amount is disputed as the federal government took the responsibility of due when the company was privatized.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan briefed the minister regarding problems faced by Korangi Industrial Area. He mentioned that KWSB is part of the problem and even didn’t respond to the 100 complaints was made during 3 months. He urged to restructure the institution to remove these hurdle in the way of industry. Zubair Chhaya also briefed the minister about development schemes in KIA funded by Sindh government. Masood Naqi also urged the minister to raise industry’s concern over gas supply shortage. Nasir Hussain Shah instructed the MD water board to immediately take notice of complaint of Korangi Industrial Area.

